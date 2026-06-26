India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Score: Anticipation Builds For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Grand Debut
India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Score: India will take on Ireland in a T20I match at Stormont Cricket ground, Belfast. Catch ball-by-ball updates here.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's much-anticipated debut will be in focus when India take on Ireland in the 1st T20I match at the Stormont Cricket ground, Belfast. This will also mark Shreyas Iyer's debut as India's T20I captain as the Punjab Kings star will feature in his first T20I game for India since 2023. Tune into republicworld.com to get ball-by-ball updates.
Live Blog
India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav has been dropped from the T20I squad following his underwhelming performance in recent times. The India vs ireland match will start at 6 PM IST, and the live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Score: Match timing and live streaming
The India vs Ireland 1st T20I match will start at 6 PM IST. The live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Network, while the live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Score: Belfast pitch report
Seamers should get some assistance from the overcast conditions. The pitch might be sluggish in nature but batters will likely to have an easy time as time goes on.
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India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Score: What India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's potential debut
"Vaibhav is here for the first time (in a senior team environment). I have seen him in the U19. But I think he is an outstanding talent. We all know how he is playing in IPL."
"I am sure that he will get his dues and his opportunities. So I do not think that just to give him an opportunity, we should drop someone who has already been scoring runs. That also would not be right. Obviously, it depends on the team management that what we plan to do in this match, which is a different thing. But I think it is a very thin line between trying to give somebody an opportunity and you are being unfair to some other player,"
India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Score: Ireland predicted XI
Ross Adair, Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (Captain), George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Benjamin Calitz, Liam McCarthy, Reuben Wilson, Matthew Hollard, Jai Moondra.
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India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Score: India Predicted XI
Sanju Samson, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.
India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Score: India vs Ireland Head to Head
In eight encounters played between India and Ireland, Men In Blue have won all the games.
India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Score: Belfast weather forecast
A scattered thunderstorm may cause disruption in the match. There are chances of showers during the day, but conditions are likely to improve when the match is about to start at 6 PM. The temperature will hover between 16 and 23 degrees.
India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Score: India to take on Ireland in 1st T20I in Belfast
Hello and Welcome to the live blog of the India vs Ireland 1st T20I match, to be played in Belfast on Friday. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is touted to make his senior debut, while this will also be Shreyas Iyer's debut as India's T20I captain.