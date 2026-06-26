India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Score: Anticipation Builds For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Grand Debut

"Vaibhav is here for the first time (in a senior team environment). I have seen him in the U19. But I think he is an outstanding talent. We all know how he is playing in IPL."

"I am sure that he will get his dues and his opportunities. So I do not think that just to give him an opportunity, we should drop someone who has already been scoring runs. That also would not be right. Obviously, it depends on the team management that what we plan to do in this match, which is a different thing. But I think it is a very thin line between trying to give somebody an opportunity and you are being unfair to some other player,"