India vs Namibia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match Live in India?

Match 18 of 55 in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup brings a unique fixture as India locks horns against Namibia in the group stage. The Group A fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium would be pivotal, as the Men in Blue aim to build key momentum after a fighting victory over the USA. Namibia are also on the hunt for redemption after losing to the Netherlands.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led team India have a lot of attention this World Cup as they are the co-hosts as well as the defending champions. The Men in Blue were tested against the USA bowlers, who brought out some tricks out of the sack.

Despite the batting woes, India's bowling attack helped them salvage a victory in the group-stage opener and started the tournament on a positive note.

Ahead of the Namibia clash, India has some issues with its line-up as they have endured multiple health and injury-related concerns. Abhishek Sharma is suffering a stomach issue, while Ishan Kishan got hit on his toe, courtesy of Jasprit Bumrah's yorker. The hco-hosts look to overcome the issues ahead of the scheduled clash.

Advertisement

Namibia, on the other hand, are coming off a tough loss to the Netherlands. The Gerhard Erasmus-led side has been labelled as the underdogs in the tournament this year and will put all their perseverance and grit on the table.

Advertisement

The team also garnered significant attention after the skipper questioned the ICC's scheduling that prevented them from having any training at night. The Namibian side mostly plays day games due to a lack of floodlights and infrastructure.

The Underdogs will look to exploit any of India's weaknesses, as the defending champions have been bruised due to injury and health issues

India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Match Take Place?

The India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match will take place on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Where Will The India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Match Take Place?

The India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

How To Watch The India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Match Live Telecast?