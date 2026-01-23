Updated 23 January 2026 at 12:31 IST
India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The 2nd T20I Match Live In India?
India face New Zealand in the 2nd T20I at Raipur after winning the opener, with Suryakumar Yadav’s side eyeing momentum and Santner-led Blackcaps aiming to bounce back ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.
- Cricket
- 3 min read
Nava Raipur is decked up to host the T20 World Champions as India will face off against New Zealand in the second T20I match of the series. Following the hosts' victory in the series opener T20I at Nagpur, expect some high-intensity action between the competing sides as they intend to gain as much momentum as they can for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.
Team India, under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy, aims to continue their stronghold in the T20I circuit. The hosts' batting is a genuine threat, with stars like Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya ready to pack the punch when needed.
The bowling department also features titans like Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy, who are known to make a difference in the competition. While there are some minor instability issues, they will focus on bringing consistency during matches.
Advertisement
New Zealand, under Mitchell Santner's leadership, would be on a mission to disrupt India's momentum and aim for another away series win. Their batting has been one of their premier assets, with in-form stars like Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell aiding with the bat and picking up runs would help the Blackcaps big-time.
As T20I action returns to Raipur for the first time since 2023, all eyes will be on how the conditions play out and who will gain an early advantage after winning the toss.
Advertisement
India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Match: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here
When Will The India vs 2nd T20I Match Take Place?
The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will take place on Friday, January 23, 2025, at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.
Where Will The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Match Take Place?
The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will take place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Raipur.
Also Read: Rinku Singh Radiates Unshakable Confidence, Shares What He Told Arshdeep During His Blistering Knock
How To Watch The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Match Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.
The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will be made available on the Star Sports Network.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 23 January 2026 at 12:31 IST