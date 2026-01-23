India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The 2nd T20I Match Live In India?

Mitchel Santner greets Suryakumar Yadav at the end of the first T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Nagpur | Image: AP

Nava Raipur is decked up to host the T20 World Champions as India will face off against New Zealand in the second T20I match of the series. Following the hosts' victory in the series opener T20I at Nagpur, expect some high-intensity action between the competing sides as they intend to gain as much momentum as they can for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Team India, under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy, aims to continue their stronghold in the T20I circuit. The hosts' batting is a genuine threat, with stars like Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya ready to pack the punch when needed.

The bowling department also features titans like Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy, who are known to make a difference in the competition. While there are some minor instability issues, they will focus on bringing consistency during matches.

New Zealand, under Mitchell Santner's leadership, would be on a mission to disrupt India's momentum and aim for another away series win. Their batting has been one of their premier assets, with in-form stars like Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell aiding with the bat and picking up runs would help the Blackcaps big-time.

As T20I action returns to Raipur for the first time since 2023, all eyes will be on how the conditions play out and who will gain an early advantage after winning the toss.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Match: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The India vs 2nd T20I Match Take Place?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will take place on Friday, January 23, 2025, at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Where Will The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Match Take Place?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will take place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Raipur.

How To Watch The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.