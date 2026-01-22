Rinku Singh Radiates Unshakable Confidence, Shares What He Told Arshdeep During His Blistering Knock

Rinku Singh plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Nagpur | Image: AP

Team India finisher Rinku Singh accentuates the mindset he has built while representing the country ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at home. He also opened up on his mid-innings chatter with Arshdeep Singh that radiated his unshakable confidence as the Men in Blue batted in the first innings.

Rinku Singh returned to the India fold and made an instant mark while batting in the number seven spot. With the T20 World Cup closing in, the finisher batter for India needs to make use of every chance he receives and make the best out of it.

A commanding show in the series opener T20I has helped him set the tone for the upcoming competitions.

Rinku Singh Puts Fighter Mindset On Display During Mid-Innings Chat With Arshdeep Singh

Following the match, Rinku Singh opened up on his conversation with Arshdeep Singh while batting in the middle during India's innings. His mindset was clear as day, and Rinku told Arshdeep that he would face the final over.

Advertisement

Rinku Singh added that he also advised the seamer to strike the ball in the penultimate over, following which he scored a boundary as well.

"I was batting with Arshdeep paaji, and the plan was to take the singles, and then I told him I want to face the final over. That's how the mindset is when batting at 5, 6 and 7.

Advertisement

"I just told him to stay still and try and take a single and give the strike to me. Never mind, it happens. I told him time has come to strike the ball in the last two balls, and he hit a four as well," Rinku Singh said, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Rinku Singh finished India's innings brightly, smashing the first two balls for sixes. He also smacked two boundaries, while Mitchell delivered a wide as well. The Men in Blue wrapped up their outing at 238/7, with Rinku remaining unbeaten at 44.

India Open T20I Series With Commendable Victory Over NZ

Team India begins its T20I campaign with a flourishing victory over the New Zealand Blackcaps. A commanding batting show from opener Abhishek Sharma and Rinku Singh helped steer the team to put a 200+ score on the scoreboard.

Suryakumar Yadav also looked in fine touch, scoring 32 off 22. The Indian T20I captain is seemingly out of the rut and needs to remain consistent ahead of the T20 World Cup.