India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Final Showdown At Narendra Modi Stadium? Check Ahmedabad's Weather Forecast

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will lock horns against Mitchell Santner's New Zealand in the final showdown of the T20 World Cup 2026, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday, March 8.

The high-voltage clash between the two giants will kick off at 7 PM IST. Meanwhile, the toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Here's How India and New Zealand In T20 World Cup 2026

The Men in Blue have delivered a stellar performance throughout the tournament. India opened their campaign with a 29-run victory over the United States at the Wankhede Stadium on February 7. After a five-day break, they faced Namibia and secured a commanding 93-run win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 12. The team then traveled to Colombo to take on arch-rivals Pakistan, clinching a 61-run triumph. Suryakumar Yadav and his men wrapped up the group stage unbeaten, defeating the Netherlands by 17 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on February 18.

Advertisement

India topped Group A with eight points and an impressive net run rate of +2.500.

The defending champions had a shaky start in the Super Eight, suffering a 76-run defeat to South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium on February 22. However, they bounced back strongly with consecutive wins over Zimbabwe and West Indies, booking their place in the semi-finals.

Advertisement

In the semi-final against England at the Wankhede Stadium on March 5, India faced a stern challenge but eventually prevailed with a nail-biting seven-run victory.

On the other hand, New Zealand experienced a few setbacks in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The Kiwis began their campaign on a positive note with a five-wicket win over Afghanistan on February 8. They maintained momentum with a dominant 10-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on February 10. However, New Zealand suffered their first defeat in the group stage against South Africa on February 14, when the Proteas clinched a seven-wicket win. The Kiwis bounced back strongly with an eight-wicket win over Canada on February 17.

New Zealand finished second in Group D with six points and a net run rate of +1.227.

Their run in the tournament was interrupted when rain spoiled their first Super Eight fixture against Pakistan on February 21, forcing the match to be abandoned. The Kiwis recovered with a 61-run win over Sri Lanka on February 25 but failed to maintain momentum, conceding a four-wicket defeat to England on February 27.

New Zealand secured second place in Group 2 of the Super Eight with three points and a net run rate of +1.390.

In the semi-finals, New Zealand avenged their earlier defeat to South Africa, clinching a commanding nine-wicket victory at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 4.

Check Ahmedabad's Weather Forecast On March 8

According to AccuWeather, Ahmedabad is set to experience very hot weather on Sunday, March 8. Daytime temperatures are expected to peak at 41°C, before dropping sharply in the night to around 29°C. The good news for fans is that there is zero chance of rain predicted throughout the day of the summit clash.