India vs New Zealand, Head-To-Head In T20I: Can Suryakumar Yadav & Co. Outclass Kiwis In T20 World Cup 2026 Final?

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav-led India will square off against Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.

A Look At India's Voyage At T20 World Cup 2026

The Men in Blue have displayed a stupendous performance throughout the tournament. India began their campaign with a 29-run win over the United States of America (USA) at the Wankhede Stadium on February 7. After a five-day break, they faced Namibia and sealed a commanding 93-run victory at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 12. The team then traveled to Colombo to take on arch-rivals Pakistan, clinching a 61-run win. Suryakumar Yadav and Co. ended the group stage unbeaten, defeating the Netherlands by 17 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on February 18.

India topped Group A with eight points and an impressive net run rate of +2.500.

The defending champions had a shaky start in the Super Eight, suffering a 76-run defeat to South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium on February 22. However, they bounced back strongly with consecutive wins over Zimbabwe and West Indies, securing their place in the semi-finals.

In the semi-final clash against England at the Wankhede Stadium on March 5, India endured a tough battle but eventually emerged victorious with a nail-biting seven-run win.

India vs New Zealand: Head-To-Head

Ahead of the summit clash, let’s look at India’s record against New Zealand in T20Is.

India and New Zealand have faced each other 30 times in the format. The Men in Blue have won 18 matches, while the Black Caps have claimed 11 victories. One match ended with no result.

Total Matches 30 India Won 18 New Zealand Won 11 No Result 1

On home soil, India have sealed 11 wins against the Kiwis, whereas New Zealand have managed four. Away from home, India have seven victories compared to New Zealand’s five.