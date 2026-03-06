Western Railway Announces Special Trains Between Mumbai And Ahmedabad To Meet Fans' Demands As T20 World Cup Fever Grips India, Check Schedule

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav-led India will lock horns with Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand in the summit clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

New Zealand became the first finalist of the tournament after defeating South Africa by nine wickets at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 4. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue booked their spot in the final after clinching a nail-biting seven-run win over England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5.

Cricket fever has gripped the nation of over 1.47 billion people as India aims to defend its prestigious T20 World Cup title.

To meet the demands of cricket fans, Western Railway has announced four special superfast trains between Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad. These trains are expected to make it easier for fans to travel to Ahmedabad and support Team India.

Advertisement

Check Full Details Of The Four Special Trains Between Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad

Train No. Train Name Dates of Service Day of Run Departure Arrival 09027 Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad AC Superfast Tejas Special 07/03/2026 Saturday 11:45 PM IST 08:30 AM IST (Sunday) 09028 Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central AC Superfast Tejas Special 09/03/2026 Monday 03:00 AM IST 11:15 AM IST 09021 Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad AC Superfast Special 08/03/2026 Sunday 06:20 AM IST 12:40 PM IST 09022 Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central AC Superfast Special 08/03/2026 Sunday 03:10 PM IST 09:45 PM IST

A member of Western Railway Mumbai’s Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee confirmed to Mid-Day, saying, “Yesterday, I met Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Pankaj Singh of Western Railway, requesting him to run two special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad on Saturday night and two special trains on Sunday morning for the T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad. I am thankful to him for agreeing to the request.”

Advertisement

The four special superfast trains will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, and Vadodara stations in both directions.

How To Book Tickets For Special Mumbai–Ahmedabad Trains

Train numbers 09027 and 09028 will feature First AC, AC Two Tier, and AC Three Tier coaches. Meanwhile, train numbers 09021 and 09022 will include Vistadome, Executive Anubhuti, Executive Chair Car, and AC Chair Car coaches.