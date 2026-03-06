Updated 6 March 2026 at 18:46 IST
Western Railway Announces Special Trains Between Mumbai And Ahmedabad To Meet Fans' Demands As T20 World Cup Fever Grips India, Check Schedule
Western Railway has announced special trains between Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad to cater to the surge in demand from cricket fans ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 final match. Find the full schedule, timings, and booking details here.
- Cricket
- 3 min read
T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav-led India will lock horns with Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand in the summit clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
New Zealand became the first finalist of the tournament after defeating South Africa by nine wickets at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 4. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue booked their spot in the final after clinching a nail-biting seven-run win over England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5.
Cricket fever has gripped the nation of over 1.47 billion people as India aims to defend its prestigious T20 World Cup title.
To meet the demands of cricket fans, Western Railway has announced four special superfast trains between Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad. These trains are expected to make it easier for fans to travel to Ahmedabad and support Team India.
Advertisement
ALSO READ: 'We're Lucky That A Bowler Like Jasprit Bumrah Plays For India': Indian Star Receives Ultimate Praise After T20 World Cup Semifinal Heroics
Check Full Details Of The Four Special Trains Between Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad
|Train No.
|Train Name
|Dates of Service
|Day of Run
|Departure
|Arrival
|09027
|Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad AC Superfast Tejas Special
|07/03/2026
|Saturday
|11:45 PM IST
|08:30 AM IST (Sunday)
|09028
|Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central AC Superfast Tejas Special
|09/03/2026
|Monday
|03:00 AM IST
|11:15 AM IST
|09021
|Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad AC Superfast Special
|08/03/2026
|Sunday
|06:20 AM IST
|12:40 PM IST
|09022
|Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central AC Superfast Special
|08/03/2026
|Sunday
|03:10 PM IST
|09:45 PM IST
A member of Western Railway Mumbai’s Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee confirmed to Mid-Day, saying, “Yesterday, I met Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Pankaj Singh of Western Railway, requesting him to run two special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad on Saturday night and two special trains on Sunday morning for the T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad. I am thankful to him for agreeing to the request.”
Advertisement
The four special superfast trains will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, and Vadodara stations in both directions.
ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026 - Jasprit Bumrah’s Semi-Final Brilliance Against England Earns Widespread Acclaim: 'He Is Called The ‘Yorker King’
How To Book Tickets For Special Mumbai–Ahmedabad Trains
Train numbers 09027 and 09028 will feature First AC, AC Two Tier, and AC Three Tier coaches. Meanwhile, train numbers 09021 and 09022 will include Vistadome, Executive Anubhuti, Executive Chair Car, and AC Chair Car coaches.
According to the Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway, bookings for train numbers 09027 and 09028 will open on March 6, 2026, while bookings for train numbers 09021 and 09022 will open on March 7, 2026, at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 6 March 2026 at 18:45 IST