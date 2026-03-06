T20 World Cup 2026 - Jasprit Bumrah’s Semi-Final Brilliance Against England Earns Widespread Acclaim: 'He Is Called The ‘Yorker King’

T20 World Cup 2026: India clinched a seven-run win over England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 5.

With this victory, the Men in Blue advanced to the finals of the T20 World Cup 2026, where they will face New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.

Even though Sanju Samson was named Player of the Match for his 89-run knock off 42 balls, Jasprit Bumrah’s performance in the second innings should not be overlooked.

Bumrah played a crucial role as he spearheaded the Indian bowling attack. The 32-year-old conceded only 33 runs in his four-over spell and picked up one wicket at an economy rate of 8.20. Before the start of the 18th over, England needed just 44 runs and looked poised to seal the game. However, Bumrah gave away only six runs in that over, effectively curbing England’s momentum.

Speaking on Star Sports, India vice-captain Axar Patel said Bumrah’s last two overs were crucial since the margin for error was very small. He added that Bumrah proved why he is called the “Yorker King” by delivering under pressure.

The 32-year-old further stated that the team is delighted to be part of the final in Ahmedabad.

“We knew the last two overs from Jasprit Bumrah would be crucial. On this wicket, the margin for error was very small. The way he delivered those yorkers under pressure shows why he is called the ‘Yorker King’. He knows exactly how to take the team out of difficult situations. Performing like that on such a wicket gives the entire team confidence. Everyone is contributing, and we are very excited heading into the final,” Axar Patel said.

Jasprit Bumrah made his T20I debut in 2016 against Australia. Since then, he has played 94 matches and 91 innings, taking 117 wickets at an economy rate of 6.55 and an average of 18.57.