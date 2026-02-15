India vs Pakistan, Colombo Weather Update: Will Rain Wash Away T20 World Cup 2026 Encounter?

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan tie in the T20 World Cup 2026 is just a few hours away. All the focus will be on the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, when these two archrivals will take on each other in what has already been tipped as the match of the tournament.

Will Rain Play A Spoilsport In IND vs PAK Tie?

India already got the better of Pakistan thrice in the Asia Cup last year, but this time the excitement has already skyrocketed, and the R Premdasa Stadium is expected to be a full house. But ahead of the match, everyone is keeping a strict watch on the Colombo weather. Dark clouds started to hover on the Colombo skies on Saturday, but will Sunday remain sunny and clear?

As per Accuweather, there is an 96% expectancy rate of thunderstorms on Sunday. Plenty of rain is expected, but the Colombo venue is known for its excellent drainage system and almost the entire ground can be covered. In a major boost, the chances of rain will start to drop in the evening when the match is scheduled to start. Temperature will hover around 23-31 degrees while the humidity level is expected be around 70%.

A statement from Sri Lanka’s Meteorology Department read.“A low-pressure area is likely to form over south-eastern Bay of Bengal around 15th February.” There should be clear skies in the evening and if the groundstaff manage to wash out the water in time, a full-scale game can be expected.

Advertisement

How Will The Colombo Pitch React?

Sri Lankan pitches are known for their slowish nature and the Premdasa pitch will not be an exception. The match will be played on a used surface where the Zimbabwe vs Australia match was contested. Spinners will play a pivotal role, and both sides will ramp up their team with spinners. Pakistan are likely to field five spinners while India are most likely to bring in Kuldeep Yadav or Washington Sundar.

Indian batting lineup collapsed in the last two matches and they are expected to be put through a stern test by the Pakistani bowlers.