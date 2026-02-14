T20 World Cup 2026: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport During India vs Pakistan In Colombo, Is There A Reserve Day For Group A Clash?

Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha during India vs Pakistan match during Asia Cup 2025 final | Image: ANI

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav-led India will take on Salman Agha’s Pakistan in the 27th match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15.

Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport During India vs Pakistan Clash

At present, rain looms as a major threat to this high-voltage encounter between the two cricketing giants.

According to AccuWeather, Colombo faces a 94 percent chance of rain on February 15. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 31°C, while the minimum will be around 23°C. Thunderstorms carry a 26 percent probability, and with 100 percent cloud cover forecast, sunshine is unlikely throughout the day.

By evening, the temperature is likely to settle at 26°C with humidity at 74 percent. The chance of precipitation drops to 13 percent, while visibility is expected to remain around 6 km.

Will There Be A Reserve Day For India vs Pakistan Clash

Unfortunately, there is no reserve day scheduled for the group stage or Super 8 matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. A reserve day is only in place for the semi-finals and the final of the prestigious ICC tournament.

This means that if rain washes out the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan on February 15, the match will be abandoned and both teams will be awarded a single point. In T20 internationals, a minimum of five overs per side is required to produce a result.

Pakistan remain unbeaten in the tournament, having secured victories against the Netherlands and USA.

Currently, India sit at the top of the Group A standings with four points and a net run rate of +3.050. Pakistan follow in second place, also with four points, but with a net run rate of +0.932.