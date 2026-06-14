India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Match In India?

Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India will face Fatima Sana’s Pakistan in the sixth match of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Sunday, June 14.

The high-profile clash is scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 6:30 PM IST.

India are placed in Group A of the tournament alongside Australia, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Pakistan, and South Africa.

Both sides will be kicking off their campaigns in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 tonight.

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The Women in Blue enter the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 carrying the weight of expectation as they chase their maiden title. Under Harmanpreet Kaur’s leadership, the squad combines experience with explosive talent, particularly at the top of the order with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, led by Fatima Sana, arrive with a youthful lineup eager to make an immediate impact.

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Although India hold the upper hand in their T20I head-to-head record, Pakistan will draw confidence from the unpredictability that major tournaments often deliver.

India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming

When will the India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match be played?

The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan will be played on Sunday, June 14.

At what time will the India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match be played?

The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan will kick off at 7 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match be played?

The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan will be held at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

How to watch the live telecast of India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match in India?

The live telecast of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan will be available on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match in India?

The live telecast of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan will be available on the JioHotstar app and website for a subscription.

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (Wk), Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma.