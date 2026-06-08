'You Think I Should Stop?': Harmanpreet Kaur Delivers Blunt Reply To Reporter On Retirement Query Ahead Of Women's T20 World Cup
Harmanpreet Kaur had an exchange with a reporter during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup captain's press conference when she was asked on her retirement plans.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Women's T20 World Cup: Will this upcoming Women's T20 World Cup be the last dance for Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur? After leading India to its maiden Women's ODI World Cup title last year, Harmanpreet will lead the Women in Blue once again in the T20 World Cup, scheduled to start on June 12.
Harmanpreet Kaur's Fiery Exchange With A Reporter
There has been noise regarding his future in the shortest format after ODI World Cup success. But it seems she doesn't have any plans to leave her leadership duties. In the captain's press conference, Harmanpreet snapped back at a reporter on being quizzed about her retirement plans.
Here's the conversation.
Reporter: Is this going to be your last World Cup?
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Harmanpreet: Why?
Reporter: Just asking (laughs). Just checking. Glad it's not.
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Harmanpreet: You think I should stop?
Reporter: Not at all. Just checking.
Harmanpreet: Then why are you asking?
Reporter: Just asking.
India Begin its Campaign On June 14
India will start their Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against Pakistan on June 14 in Birmingham. With Australia, South Africa and Bangladesh also in the group, the Women In Blue cannot take anything for granted and will have to hit the ground running from the very first moment.
Also Read: IND vs AFG: Manav Suthar Joins Elite Club With Six-Wicket Haul On Test Debut Against Afghanistan
Back-to-back defeats at the hands of England will provide them with ample amount of time to plug their loopholes. The Indian captain hit two half-centuries in the last five matches and will lead the batting charge alongside Shafali Varma.