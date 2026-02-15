Updated 15 February 2026 at 10:30 IST
India vs Pakistan Off-The-Field Showdown Will Take Place in Colombo When PCB Boss Mohsin Naqvi Meets ICC Chairman Jay Shah
India vs Pakistan: The Men in Blue is set to take on arch-rivals Pakistan at the R. Premadasa and while that happens, there will be Ind-Pak drama off-the-field as well.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
India vs Pakistan: D-day has arrived, and it is India vs Pakistan at the ICC T20 World Cup in Colombo after all the drama surrounding the boycott threat and then the U-turn. It is understood as per reliable sources that a meeting between ICC Chairman Jay Shah and Pakistan Cricket Board president Mohsin Naqvi is going to happen. It is heartwarming, Sri Lanka Cricket has taken the lead that having arranged for the meet. Not just that, the SLC has also invited officials from all major boards to watch the India vs Pakistan match at the R Premadasa Stadium.
Shah-Naqvi to Meet
It cannot be confirmed what will the meeting be about. Speculations are rife that Naqvi will try to pacify the ICC, trying to get into their good books again and the PCB boss would also try to break the ice and give clarification over the ‘boycott’ drama.
Naqvi has been accompanied by Pakistan Super League (PSL) CEO Salman Naseer and Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed.
Advertisement
It is surprising to see that the focus has shifted from the big-ticket game to Naqvi. The PCB boss arrived in Colombo on Saturday night amid huge presence of the media and the photographers. Naqvi moved through the crowd as cameras flashed and security guided the group.
Advertisement
India Overwhelming Favourites
The Men in Blue will start overwhelming favourites having the wood over Pakistan in the T20 format. Not long back, India beat Pakistan thrice in a space of a month at the Asia Cup in Dubai. The match would be played in Colombo and a full house is a given at the R. Premadasa. The stakes are high for the encounter as the two Asian cricketing giants do not share a good diplomatic relations.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 15 February 2026 at 10:16 IST