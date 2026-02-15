India vs Pakistan Off-The-Field Showdown Will Take Place in Colombo When PCB Boss Mohsin Naqvi Meets ICC Chairman Jay Shah

India vs Pakistan: D-day has arrived, and it is India vs Pakistan at the ICC T20 World Cup in Colombo after all the drama surrounding the boycott threat and then the U-turn. It is understood as per reliable sources that a meeting between ICC Chairman Jay Shah and Pakistan Cricket Board president Mohsin Naqvi is going to happen. It is heartwarming, Sri Lanka Cricket has taken the lead that having arranged for the meet. Not just that, the SLC has also invited officials from all major boards to watch the India vs Pakistan match at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Shah-Naqvi to Meet

It cannot be confirmed what will the meeting be about. Speculations are rife that Naqvi will try to pacify the ICC, trying to get into their good books again and the PCB boss would also try to break the ice and give clarification over the ‘boycott’ drama.

Naqvi has been accompanied by Pakistan Super League (PSL) CEO Salman Naseer and Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed.

It is surprising to see that the focus has shifted from the big-ticket game to Naqvi. The PCB boss arrived in Colombo on Saturday night amid huge presence of the media and the photographers. Naqvi moved through the crowd as cameras flashed and security guided the group.

India Overwhelming Favourites