Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • 'Will They Shout Chor-Chor?' Fans Ask on PCB Boss Mohsin Naqvi's Colombo Arrival Clip For T20 World Cup Game Between India-Pakistan

Updated 15 February 2026 at 09:40 IST

'Will They Shout Chor-Chor?' Fans Ask on PCB Boss Mohsin Naqvi's Colombo Arrival Clip For T20 World Cup Game Between India-Pakistan

India vs Pakistan: Trolls were active once PCB boss Mohsin Naqvi landed in Colombo to watch the big-ticket T20 World Cup 2026 game.

Ankit Banerjee
Follow : Google News Icon  
Mohsin Naqvi
Mohsin Naqvi | Image: AP

India vs Pakistan: Pakistan Cricket Board president Mohsin Naqvi was once again in the news for his arrival in Colombo to witness the big-ticket India-Pakistan game. Thanks to the die-hard fans of both the teams, this game is arguably the biggest match of the cricketing calendar. 

ALSO VREAD: Ind-Pak T20 WC Game Labeled as 'Toxic, Politicised' by Ex-ENG Captain

There is no doubt that over the past month, Naqvi has been successful in keeping the intrigue over the India-Pakistan game intact. 

After Naqvi arrived in Colombo, there was a huge contingent of photographers present near the airport. Naqvi got a warm treatment. In the clip that has now gone viral, Naqvi can be seen surrounded by photo journm

Advertisement

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 15 February 2026 at 09:40 IST