India vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs SA Live In India?

Sitanshu Kotak, Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir inspecting the Eden Gardens pitch | Image: Associated Press

India will aim to maintain their winning streak on home soil when they host South Africa in the 1st Test match at Eden Gardens, starting on November 14, Friday. The reigning World Test champions won't be an easy team to handle for Shubman Gill and Co. The match will start at 9:30 AM.

India have been boosted by the return of Rishabh Pant, who was on the sidelines after fracturing his right foot during the Manchester Test in England. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate hinted that the home side might field both Pant and Dhruv Jurel in the starting XI.

India vs South Africa, 1st Test Match Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When will the India vs South Africa, 1st Test match be played?

The India vs South Africa, 1st Test match will start on Friday, November 14.

What time will the India vs South Africa, 1st Test match get underway?

The India vs South Africa, 1st Test match will get underway at 9:30 AM IST.

Where will the India vs South Africa, 1st Test match be played?

The India vs South Africa, 1st Test match will take place at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the India vs South Africa, 1st Test match in India?

The live telecast of the India vs South Africa, 1st Test match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa, 1st Test match in India?