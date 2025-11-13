Match Simulations, Gym And Power-Hitting; MS Dhoni Goes All Out For IPL 2026 Preparations: Report

MS Dhoni has become a renowned sensation on social media. From driving exquisite cars to travelling carefree on the streets of Ranchi on his bike, his acts of doing regular things have also become a craze on the internet.

The former Indian captain often visits the JSCA International Stadium premises to undergo training, which is when the fans get a glimpse of Dhoni driving his vehicle.

With the IPL 2026 approaching, Dhoni has kept the grind going for a while as he gears up to make a return in the cash-rich franchise cricket league.

MS Dhoni Uses Simulations, Gym Regime & Power Hitting To Get Ready For IPL 2026

MS Dhoni pays frequent visits to the JSCA International Stadium premises for his strength and conditioning. To keep himself ready for the IPL 2026 season, the former India skipper has begun hustling for the past two months.

A JSCA Official has shared details of MS Dhoni's routine in the stadium and said that he has been working in the gym and also does power training with the bat. MSD also undergoes match simulations whenever possible.

To cap off his training, Dhoni undergoes a half-hour swimming session as well.

"His routine has been fixed for the last two months. He comes to the stadium at 1:30 pm, hits the gym for an hour, then pads up and does power-hitting training in the nets for two hours.

"If the centre wicket is available and no match is happening, he also does match simulations. Mahi signs out after a swimming session for another half an hour. He leaves the complex at 6 pm," a JSCA official said on the condition of anonymity, as per TOI.

MS Dhoni Confirmed To Compete For CSK In IPL 2025

MS Dhoni stood at the helm for the Chennai Super Kings when Ruturaj Gaikwad suffered a season-ending injury. The five-time IPL title winners didn't have a fruitful time in 2025 after finishing at the bottom.

The former India skipper would aim to shake things up in the 2026 season. Franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan has ended all speculations and said, "MS has told us that he will be available for the next season."