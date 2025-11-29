India vs South Africa: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Fixtures, Squads And Live Streaming Details Of The IND vs SA ODI Series

IND vs SA: After a horrific display in the two-match Test series, India will host South Africa in a three-match ODI series that begins on November 30, 2025. The series is also important, considering the fact that India will be without their regular skipper Shubman Gill and regular vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who are recovering from their respective injuries.

The series will also witness the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India's two biggest stalwarts, who looked in ominous touch in a three-match ODI series against Australia prior to this. Here's Everything You Need To Know About The IND vs SA ODI Series.

India vs South Africa ODI Series: Head-To-Head Records

The 'men in blue' and the Proteas have locked horns with each other in 94 One Day International (ODI) games. India have won 40 ODIs, whereas South Africa have won 51 games. The remaining 3 matches ended as no result.

India vs South Africa ODI Series: Here Are The Fixtures

November 30, 2025: 1st ODI at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi from 1:30 PM IST

1st ODI at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi from 1:30 PM IST December 3, 2025: 2nd ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur from 1:30 PM IST

2nd ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur from 1:30 PM IST December 6, 2025: 3rd ODI at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam from 1:30 PM IST

India vs South Africa ODI Series: Here Are The Squads

India squad: KL Rahul (C), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Harshit Rana

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Matthew Breetzke, Rubin Hermann, Ryan Rickelton, Corbin Bosch, Prenelen Subrayen, Marco Jansen, Ottneil Bartmaan, Nandre Burger, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

India vs South Africa ODI Series: Live Streaming And Telecast Details

The three-match ODI series scheduled to be played between India and South Africa will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The three-match ODI series can also be live streamed on the JioHotstar application and website.