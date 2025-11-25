Updated 25 November 2025 at 17:20 IST
India's Disastrous Red Ball Form Continues, Rishabh Pant's Men Look To Shatter 77-Year-Old Record To Win IND vs SA Guwahati Test
South Africa currently lead the IND vs SA two-match Test series 1-0. The second match of the series will is being played in Guwahati
India's awful Test form at home continues. Against South Africa, India are staring at another horrific series loss, and it is bound to create doubts over their hopes of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final that will be played in 2027. So far, India have played eight Test matches at home, and they have managed to win only eight out them.
India managed to defeat only Bangladesh and West Indies at home in the past one year. New Zealand clean swept India in 2024, and now against South Africa, India are staring at a series defeat after the completion of Day 4 of the Guwahati Test.
India Look To Shatter 77-Year-Old Record
South Africa have dominated India in their own backyard. The Proteas have outplayed in all three departments, and they are very well placed to register a memorable Test series win on Indian soil. After all the happenings across the past four days, India need 522 runs to win the second Test match and to level the ongoing two-match IND vs SA Series. South Africa had asked India to chase down 549 runs in the final innings of the Test series, and India have managed to score only 27 runs at the fall of 2 wickets.
Interestingly, the last time a team had scored 400 runs on Day 5 of a Test match was back in 1948. Australia had scored 404/3 vs England at Headingley, and it was one of the first ever successful 400-plus run chases in Test cricket history. If India are to win this Test match and level the series, they need to score 522 runs, which seems impossible at the moment.
World Test Championship Final: A Distant Dream
After their loss to South Africa in the first game of the series, India have dropped down to the fourth spot in the World Test Championship 2027 points table. With a PCT of 54.17, India are currently at the fourth spot of the WTC points table. Anything less than a win will cost India their chances of playing the World Test Championship (WTC) Final.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 25 November 2025 at 17:20 IST