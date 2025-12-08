India vs South Africa T20I Series: Here's All You Need To Know About Squads, Fixtures & Live Streaming Details

Following the Test and ODI series, India and South Africa will lock horns in the final set of matches with the five-match T20I series. The upcoming fixtures will serve as a dress rehearsal for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Both sides will aim to fine-tune their squads.

The series is expected to be a banger, with Suryakumar Yadav leading India's charge while Aiden Markram leading the Proteas Men.

India Set To Host South Africa In Five-Match T20I Series

Team India will be reinforced with the return of Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill, who will return to the side following injuries. With Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill expected to start things off, it will all come down to form.

The Men in Blue have proper depth in terms of batting and all-rounder options, with stars like Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, captain Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson set to be in action.

India's bowling arsenal will be bolstered by the presence of Jasprit Bumrah and mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy. Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav and Harshit Rana also reinforce the unit, making them a dreadful side.

South Africa will look to gain momentum in the T20I series following the ODI series loss. Their batting line-up features explosive batters like David Miller, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs and Reeza Hendricks.

In terms of bowling, the Proteas men will feature stars like Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Keshav Maharaj, among others, who can deliver a significant performance with the ball.

India vs South Africa T20I Series: Check Out All Details Here

India vs South Africa T20I Series: Here Are All The Fixtures

South Africa’s Tour of India, 2025 (T20I Series) Sr No. Day Date Time Match Venue 1 Tuesday 09-Dec-25 7:00 PM 1st T20I Cuttack 2 Thursday 11-Dec-25 7:00 PM 2nd T20I New Chandigarh 3 Sunday 14-Dec-25 7:00 PM 3rd T20I Dharamsala 4 Wednesday 17-Dec-25 7:00 PM 4th T20I Lucknow 5 Friday 19-Dec-25 7:00 PM 5th T20I Ahmedabad

India vs South Africa T20I Series: Full Squads For Both Sides

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC)*, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar.

Note: India vice captain Shubman Gill's availability is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI CoE.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (C), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs.

India vs South Africa T20I Series: Predicted XI For Both Sides

India Predicted XI: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.

South Africa Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

India vs South Africa T20I Series: Pitch And Weather Report

Pitch Report: For the first time at the Barabati Stadium, a red-soil wicket has been rolled out for the competition. There will be red tracks, which will have some bounce as they will have some green patches in the pitch. Expect it to be a high-scoring contest as dew is also set to come in late, adding spice to the contest.

Weather Report: Fans can expect some proper cricketing action in a comfortable temperature, as the temperatures will be relatively cold. The maximum temperature will be around 27°C, while the minimum temperature will be at 14°C.

India vs South Africa T20I Series: Telecast And Live Streaming Details

The live telecast of the India vs South Africa T20I series will be made available via the Star Sports Network.