Hardik Pandya Encounters Injury Scare; All-Rounder Suffers Discomfort While Training In Cuttack: Report

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has encountered difficulties while bowling in the nets ahead of the India vs South Africa series opener clash in T20Is. The incident took place on Sunday evening, and there is slight uncertainty around the prolific Indian cricketer.

Hardik Pandya has been out of action since the Asia Cup final. He had missed out on the summit clash against Pakistan due to a left quadriceps injury. The all-rounder is coming off a two-month layoff and is expected to make his comeback in the South Africa T20I series.

Hardik Pandya Suffers Training Discomfort in Cuttack, Sparks Injury Worry

According to Cricbuzz, Hardik Pandya encountered discomfort while bowling in the nets during the team training on Sunday.

While the details are restricted, other reports have claimed that he had skipped practice ahead of the series opener clash between India and South Africa in T20I cricket.

The fast-bowling all-rounder had bowled for 20 minutes before experiencing discomfort. He underwent a massage and then underwent batting practice in the nets. Hardik Pandya did not participate in India's last practice session before the series opener clash.

It's worth mentioning that Hardik Pandya had undergone solo practice on Sunday evening at the Barabati Stadium.

Before joining the India camp, Hardik Pandya was in action for Baroda in two Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) fixtures and bowled at full tilt. He arrived in Bhubaneswar on December 6.

Shubman Gill To Also Be A Point Of Concern For India

Apart from Hardik Pandya, India has another injury concern in Shubman Gill. The Indian T20I vice-captain suffered a neck injury in the IND vs SA Kolkata Test and has remained out of action ever since.

Gill completed his rehab at the BCCI CoE in Bengaluru and joined the team in Bhubaneswar.

Shubman Gill may have put all concerns to rest as he was seen training with his teammates at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The young gun looked in good shape as he underwent training in the nets. While his availability is subject to fitness, Gill looks in top gear and ready to roar.