Updated 19 December 2025 at 09:54 IST
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1: When And Where To Watch Ind vs SL Live Telecast
Ind vs SL LIVE Streaming, U19 Asia Cup 2025 SF 1: Check full squads, timings and all you need to know during Ind vs SL match. Focus on Vaibhav Suryavanshi.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1: Spotlight would be on young Vaibhav Suryavanshi when India U-19 take on their Sri Lanka counterparts on Friday in the first semi-final of the U19 Asia Cup 2025. It is expected to be a mouthwatering game as both sides have had a decent run in the competition.
Ind vs SL U19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Streaming And All You Need to Know
When will the U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match between India vs Sri Lanka take place?
The U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match between India vs Sri Lanka will take place on Friday, December 19.
Advertisement
Where will the U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match between India vs Sri Lanka match be held?
The U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match between India vs Sri Lanka will be held at the ICC Academy, Dubai
Advertisement
What time will the U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match between India vs Sri Lanka match start?
The U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match between India vs Sri Lanka will start at 10:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 10 AM.
Which TV channels will show U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match between India vs Sri Lanka live telecast?
The U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match between India vs Sri Lanka will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to follow the live streaming of the U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match between India vs Sri Lanka?
The U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match between India vs Sri Lanka will be live streamed on the Sony LIV App.
Ind vs SL U19 Squads
India U19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Harvansh Pangalia, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, Aaron George, Yuvraj Gohil
Sri Lanka U19 Squad: Dimantha Mahavithana, Viran Chamuditha, Kithma Withanapathirana, Kavija Gamage, Vimath Dinsara(c), Chamika Heenatigala, Dulnith Sigera, Aadham Hilmy(w), Sethmika Seneviratne, Rasith Nimsara, Tharusha Navodya, Mathulan Kugathas, Vigneshwaran Akash, Tharusha Nethsara, Sanuja Ninduwara
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 19 December 2025 at 09:50 IST