India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1: When And Where To Watch Ind vs SL Live Telecast

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1: Spotlight would be on young Vaibhav Suryavanshi when India U-19 take on their Sri Lanka counterparts on Friday in the first semi-final of the U19 Asia Cup 2025. It is expected to be a mouthwatering game as both sides have had a decent run in the competition.

Ind vs SL U19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Streaming And All You Need to Know

When will the U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match between India vs Sri Lanka take place?

The U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match between India vs Sri Lanka will take place on Friday, December 19.

Where will the U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match between India vs Sri Lanka match be held?

The U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match between India vs Sri Lanka will be held at the ICC Academy, Dubai

What time will the U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match between India vs Sri Lanka match start?

The U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match between India vs Sri Lanka will start at 10:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 10 AM.

Which TV channels will show U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match between India vs Sri Lanka live telecast?

The U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match between India vs Sri Lanka will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match between India vs Sri Lanka?

The U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match between India vs Sri Lanka will be live streamed on the Sony LIV App.

Ind vs SL U19 Squads

India U19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Harvansh Pangalia, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, Aaron George, Yuvraj Gohil