India vs UAE Live Streaming, Asia Cup Rising Stars Live Telecast: When And Where To Watch

India vs UAE Live Streaming, Asia Cup Rising Stars: Spotlight would firmly be on young Vaibhav Suryavanshi when India take on UAE in the Asia Cup Rising Stars match. Suryavanshi would be playing for the very first time in the ‘A’ side. His good performances have got him elevated. Apart from him, Priyansh Arya and Nehal Wadhera would also have eyes on them. India A have Oman, UAE and Pakistan A in Group B.

India A and the UAE Streaming And All You Need to Know

When will the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match between India A vs UAE take place?

The Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match between India A vs UAE will take place on Friday, November 14, at 5 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 4:30 PM.

Where will the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match between India A vs UAE match take place?

The Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match between India A vs UAE will take place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

Advertisement

Which channels will broadcast the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match between India A vs UAE?

The Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match between India A vs UAE will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match between India A vs UAE?

The Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match between India A vs UAE will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

Advertisement

Ind-A vs UAE Squads

India A: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Jitesh Sharma (captain), Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abishek Porel, Naman Dhir, Suryansh Shedge.