Updated 11 December 2025 at 16:15 IST
IND vs SA 2nd T20I, Mullanpur Pitch And Weather Report: Will Rain Play A Spoilsport?
The 2nd T20I match between India and South Africa will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.
India will look to extend their lead in the T20I series when they host South Africa in the 2nd match at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Suryakumar Yadav and Co. are leading the T20I series 1-0 after demolishing the Proteas in a one-sided match in Cuttack.
Riding on Hardik Pandya's blistering 59 off 28 balls, the Men In Blue had posted 175 runs on the board. Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh took three wickets each to bundle the visitors in just 74 runs. Keeping in mind the T20 World Cup next year, the defending champions will use this occasion to hone their skills.
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur Pitch Report
Punjab Kings played their home matches in Mullanpur in the IPL last season, and they witnessed a mixed bag of results. The pitch offered a good batting surface as IPL 2024 saw some high-scoring encounters, including the Eliminator between the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.
The characteristics of red soil will also help fast bowlers to extract bounce, and it might be an even contest between batters and the bowlers. However, Punjab defended a paltry total of 111 against the Kolkata Knight Riders at this same venue, with Yuzvendra Chahal picking up four wickets for PBKS. As the match goes on, spinners will also get some assistance from the pitch, so the likes of Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel could be useful.
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur Weather Report
The maximum temperature will hover around 23 degrees, while it will dip to 8-9 degrees. During the game, the temperature will be around 12-18 degrees. The air quality will be very unhealthy, and there is no forecast of rain on Wednesday. The dew will play a big part in the game, so the toss will play an important role here.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 11 December 2025 at 16:15 IST