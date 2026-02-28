India vs West Indies: Will Rain Disrupt The Crucial T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash In Kolkata?

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav-led India will face Shai Hope’s West Indies in the Super Eight fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, March 1.

The upcoming clash is a must-win for the Men in Blue to secure a spot in the semi-finals of the tournament.

India's Run In T20 World Cup 2026 So Far

India have been placed in Group 1 of the Super Eight alongside South Africa, West Indies, and Zimbabwe. At present, the Men in Blue occupy third place in the standings with two points and a net run rate of -0.100. Meanwhile, West Indies sit in second place, also with two points, but with a superior net run rate of +1.791.

India endured a poor start to the Super Eight, suffering a disappointing 76-run defeat to South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22. It was their first loss in 12 matches in the T20 World Cup 2026. However, they bounced back strongly with a commanding 72-run victory over Zimbabwe in Chennai on February 26.

Before entering the Super Eight stage, India maintained a flawless record in the group phase, winning all four of their matches. They topped Group A with eight points and an impressive net run rate of +2.500.

Will Rain Play Spoilsport During IND vs WI Clash?

According to AccuWeather, Kolkata will experience spells of sunshine on Sunday, March 1. There is zero percent chance of thunderstorms or precipitation, ensuring that rain will not disrupt the match.

During the day, temperatures are expected to reach around 34°C, with 28 percent cloud cover. At night, the temperature will dip to 23°C, with only a two percent chance of precipitation.