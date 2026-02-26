India vs Zimbabwe, Chennai Pitch And Weather Report: Will Rain Threaten To Wash Out T20 World Cup Super 8 Clash?

The Suryakumar Yadav-led India will take on Zimbabwe in a must-win T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. The Men In Blue lost their first Super 8 game at the hands of South Africa and have now entered the uncharted territory where they cannot take things for granted anymore.

India's Net Run Rate took a drastic hit following their 76-run loss against the Proteas and their job became more difficult after West Indies thrashed Zimbabwe haplessly by 107 runs. India's deep-rooted problem lies in their batting, as the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma. Abhishek Sharma has failed to justify his place miserably, and there could be a number of changes looming ahead of the IND vs ZIM tie. Axar Patel might return to the side, while Sanju Samson has also joined the conversation.

IND vs ZIM, Chennai Weather Report

As the MA Chidambaram Stadium is about to host one of the crucial matches. Let's take a sneak peek at the Chennai weather report. As per AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 23 and 35 degrees on Thursday.

Image Credit: Accuweather

There is no rain threat during the match, and the sky will remain clear for most of the time. A full 40-over match is expected to take place. The morning haziness should be cleared out when the match starts in the evening.

Advertisement

Ma Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report

The Chepauk surface has changed its traditional nature from what it used to be. Traditionally, it had been a spinning paradise, but over the last few years, it has become a good batting surface with batters getting to contribute in good numbers. The pitch is expected to offer good bounce, which could be welcome news for the likes of Abhishek Sharma, who have been in dire need of runs.

Advertisement