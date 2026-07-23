India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: Shreyas Iyer-led Men In Blue Eye Redemption At Harare

India vs Zimbabwe live score | Image: BCCI/X

India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: India will take on Zimbabwe in the 1st T20I match at Harare Sports Club. After losing two back-to-back series against Ireland and England, the Men In Blue will be feeling the heat. The world champions remain one of the most coveted sides in the shortest format, but Zimbabwe won't let them have an easy pass.