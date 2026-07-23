India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: Shreyas Iyer-led Men In Blue Eye Redemption At Harare
India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: India will take on Zimbabwe in the 1st T20I match at Harare Sports Club. Get ball by ball updates here.
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India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: India will take on Zimbabwe in the 1st T20I match at Harare Sports Club. After losing two back-to-back series against Ireland and England, the Men In Blue will be feeling the heat. The world champions remain one of the most coveted sides in the shortest format, but Zimbabwe won't let them have an easy pass.
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India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: Focus will be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who hasn't really made a mark since making his debut against England. Newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer has yet to taste his first series win and this will be a good opportunity for him to hit the ground running.
India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: Telecast and live streaming
The India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match will have a live telecast on Unite8sports, while the live streaming will be available on FanCode.
India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: India Squad
India squad for Zimbabwe T20Is
Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Ravi Bishnoi.
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India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: Zimbabwe Squad
Zimbabwe Squad For India T20I Series
Sikandar Raza (Captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba, Tafadzwa Tsiga.
India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: India face Zimbabwe challenge
India will take on Zimbabwe in the 1st T20I at Harare Sports Club on Thursday.