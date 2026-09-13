India vs Sri Lanka HIGHLIGHTS Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: India Beat Sri Lanka by 72 Runs
India Women take on Sri Lanka Women in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final. Follow IND W vs SL W live score, updates, wickets, and key moments.
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India W vs Sri Lanka W Final HIGHLIGHTS: Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma hit quickfire fifties with the bat, and then it were the bowlers who never allowed the Sri Lankan batters to get going as India beat them by 72 runs on Sunday in Dubai to clinch the Women's Asia Cup. In fact, Shafali eclipsed the 25-ball fifty Mandhana made in the tournament’s 2022 edition.
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IND W vs SL W HIGHLIGHTS: Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma hit quickfire fifties with the bat, and then it were the bowlers who never allowed the Sri Lankan batters to get going as India beat them by 72 runs on Sunday in Dubai to clinch the Women's Asia Cup. In fact, Shafali eclipsed the 25-ball fifty Mandhana made in the tournament’s 2022 edition.
Ind-W vs SL-W, Final: India Win by 72 Runs
Ind-W vs SL-W, Final: Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma hit quickfire fifties with the bat, and then it were the bowlers who never allowed the Sri Lankan batters to get going as India beat them by 72 runs on Sunday in Dubai to clinch the Women's Asia Cup. In fact, Shafali eclipsed the 25-ball fifty Mandhana made in the tournament’s 2022 edition.
IND W vs SL W LIVE Updates: Bowlers Choke Lankan Batters
IND W vs SL W LIVE Updates: The bowlers have truly had a stranglehold over the Lankan batters. Harmanpreet has rotated her bowlers well and, in moments from now, India, would in all probability, clinch the crown. SL: 94/4 in 15 overs
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IND W vs SL W LIVE Updates: Deepti Sends Athapaththu Packing
IND W vs SL W LIVE Updates: Just when things were getting a little tricky for India, Deepti Verma had got a crucial wicket. She has sent Chamari Athapaththu packing just when the Lankan captain seemed to be changing gears. SL: 62/2 in 9.3 overs
IND W vs SL W LIVE Updates: Vishmi, Athapaththu up The Ante
IND W vs SL W LIVE Updates: Vishmi and Chamari Athapaththu are now looking to manufacture shots as letting off the spinners easily would put a lot of pressure on the middle-order. They have to take calculated risks. SL: 43/1 in 6.3 overs
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IND W vs SL W LIVE Updates: Spin Chokes Lanka
IND W vs SL W LIVE Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur is being smart in the way she is using her bowlers. She realises that the strip is slow and hence she has given the ball to Shafali Verma inside the powerplay. SL: 29/1 in 4.5 overs
IND W vs SL W LIVE Updates: Can Lanka Fight Back?
IND W vs SL W LIVE Updates: With Chamari Atthapattu in the middle, Sri Lanka are always in with a chance and India would know that. At the moment, India are still way ahead in the contest. SL: 18/1 in 3 overs
IND W vs SL W LIVE Updates: Early Setback For Lanka
IND W vs SL W LIVE Updates: Chasing a mammoth 184 to win, Sri Lanka have suffered an early setback as Imesha Dulani has fallen prey to Kranti Gaud. Good start by India as they take a step closer to the title.
India W vs Sri Lanka W Final LIVE: India End First Innings At 183/5 | INDW 183/5 (20)
IND W vs SL W LIVE Updates: In the final over of the first innings, Gunalan Kamalini and Bharti Fulmali played a clutch knock and powered India to 183/5. Sri Lanka need 184 runs to win the final match.
India W vs Sri Lanka W Final LIVE: Richa Ghosh Departs | INDW 163/3 (18)
IND W vs SL W LIVE Updates: In the first delivery of the 18th over, Chamari Athapaththu dismissed Richa Ghosh for 17 runs. Deepti Sharma replaced Richa on the crease. INDW 163/3 (18)
India W vs Sri Lanka W Final LIVE: Smriti Mandhana Departs | INDW 132/2 (13.4)
IND W vs SL W LIVE Updates: A mix-up between Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur while attempting a single resulted in Mandhana being run out for 59. Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh are now at the crease for the Women in Blue. INDW 132/2 (13.4)
India W vs Sri Lanka W Final LIVE: Shafali Verma Departs | INDW 129/1 (13)
IND W vs SL W LIVE Updates: In the fifth delivery of the 13th over, Chamudi Praboda dismissed Shafali Verma for 68 runs from 39 balls. INDW 129/1 (13)
India W vs Sri Lanka W Final LIVE: Smriti Mandhana Slams Half-Century | INDW 113/0 (11)
IND W vs SL W LIVE Updates: Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana continued their explosive assault as India crossed the 100-run mark in the 11th over of the first innings. Nilakshika Silva conceded 15 runs in the over, with Mandhana hitting a four off the final delivery to bring up her 36th T20I half-century. INDW 113/0 (11)
IND W vs SL W LIVE Updates: India Hold Control | INDW 91/0 (9)
Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final LIVE: Chamudi Praboda conceded 13 runs in the ninth over of the first innings as India continued to dominate the final. Smriti Mandhana smashed a six off the fourth delivery, while Shafali Verma followed it up with a boundary off the second ball. India are firmly in control of the contest. INDW 91/0 (9)
India W vs Sri Lanka W Final LIVE: Shafali Verma Slams Fifty
Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final LIVE: In the fourth delivery of the eighth over, Shafali Verma slammed his 21st T20I half-century, and it came in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final.
IND W vs SL W LIVE Updates: Big Blow For Sri Lanka
Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final LIVE: Off the fourth delivery of the fifth over, Shafali Verma struck the ball over deep midwicket, while Sri Lanka fielder Vishmi Gunaratne rolled her ankle while attempting to stop it. She was subsequently taken off the field on a stretcher.
India W vs Sri Lanka W Final LIVE: Smriti Mandhana On Fire | INDW 35/0 (4)
IND W vs SL W LIVE Updates: Smriti Mandhana slammed the only boundary of the over. Sugandika Kumari gave away six runs in this over. INDW 35/0 (4)
Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final LIVE: Shafali, Smriti Give India Steady Start | INDW 18/0 (2)
IND W vs SL W LIVE Updates: Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma gave India a steady start in the match. In the second over of the first innings, Sri Lankan bowler Kavisha Dilhari conceded 13 runs. INDW 18/0 (2)
India W vs Sri Lanka W Final LIVE: Match Begins
IND W vs SL W LIVE Updates: Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana opened for India in the final match of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Stadium. Meanwhile, Mithali Ayodhya opened the attack for Sri Lanka.
India W vs Sri Lanka W Final LIVE: Chamari Athapaththu's Words At The Toss
IND W vs SL W LIVE Updates:
"If we won the toss, definitely we would have bowl first, because we back our skills. Last few games we have bowled really good. Actually, it's a really good thing for me as well as the team. As a country, we need to improve our cricket all the time. So we have good players. We will stick with our plans and we'll try to play positive cricket in the middle. We are going with one change, Vishmi Gunaratne is playing in place of Sanjana Kavindi. I felt we needed some experience. (The) first six overs (are) very crucial. So if we can get early (wickets), I think (there will be) pressure on them," Chamari Athapaththu said at the toss.
IND W vs SL W LIVE Updates: Here's What Harmanpreet Said At The Toss
Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final LIVE:
"I feel it's a very important game for us, and I think having a score on the board is always positive. That is the reason we decided as a group that we'll bat first. Well, I think every final is very important, and at the same time, there is a lot of pressure. I think today's game is about playing good cricket, staying in the moment and giving your best. We do have one change. Pratika is resting today; Kamini is back. I think Kamini has a lot of ability, and hopefully she'll enjoy herself today. I think we are not keeping a specific target in mind. It's all about using the batting power-play and then see how much we can get," Harmanpreet Kaur said at the toss.
India W vs Sri Lanka W Final LIVE: Vishmi Gunaratne Returns, Here's Sri Lanka's Playing XI
IND W vs SL W LIVE Updates:
Sri Lanka Women Playing XI: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana (Wk), Sugandika Kumari, Chamudi Praboda, Mithali Ayodhya.
Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final LIVE: Pratika Rawal Rested, Here's India's Playing XI
India W vs Sri Lanka W Final LIVE:
India Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (Wk), Gunalan Kamalini, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma.
India W vs Sri Lanka W Final LIVE: India Win Toss, Opt To Bat
IND W vs SL W LIVE Updates: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final at the Dubai International Stadium.
IND W vs SL W LIVE Updates: Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final?
Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final LIVE: The India vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup 2026 final will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, with live streaming available on the SonyLIV app and website.
India W vs Sri Lanka W Final LIVE: Head-to-Head Stat
IND W vs SL W LIVE Updates: India Women boast a dominant T20I head-to-head record against Sri Lanka Women, securing 25 wins in 31 meetings. Sri Lanka have won five encounters, while one match ended without a result.
Matches: 31
India Women won: 25
Sri Lanka Women won: 5
No Result: 1
India W vs Sri Lanka W Final LIVE: Hello & Welcome!
IND W vs SL W LIVE Updates: Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the live coverage of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final between India and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium. The summit clash is set to begin at 8 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:30 PM IST. India Women have dominated the head-to-head record in T20Is, winning 25 of their 31 meetings against Sri Lanka, who have registered five victories, while one game ended without a result. Stay tuned for all the live updates, scores, wickets, and key moments from the final.