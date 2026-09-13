India vs Sri Lanka HIGHLIGHTS Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: India Beat Sri Lanka by 72 Runs

"If we won the toss, definitely we would have bowl first, because we back our skills. Last few games we have bowled really good. Actually, it's a really good thing for me as well as the team. As a country, we need to improve our cricket all the time. So we have good players. We will stick with our plans and we'll try to play positive cricket in the middle. We are going with one change, Vishmi Gunaratne is playing in place of Sanjana Kavindi. I felt we needed some experience. (The) first six overs (are) very crucial. So if we can get early (wickets), I think (there will be) pressure on them," Chamari Athapaththu said at the toss.