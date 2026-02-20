India Warned Of Blessing Muzarabani Threat Ahead Of T20 World Cup Super 8s Tie: 'He Would Have Fetched At Least 20 Crores In IPL'

Defending champions India finished the T20 World Cup group stage with four wins and will enter the Super 8s as group A topper. The Men In Blue have already shown several vulnerabilities across all four matches and survived a huge scare against the Netherlands in the last group-stage match in Ahmedabad.

Mohammad Kaif Warns India Of Blessing Muzarabani's Threat

Batting seems to be the focal point of problems, as India had a number of batting collapses in this edition of the T20 World Cup. Abhishek Sharma has yet to open his account in the tournament and has recorded three consecutive ducks. Rinku Singh also hasn't contributed much and India need to fix things up before the knockout stage begins.

Blessing Muzarabani has been one of the most sought-after bowlers in this tournament and has been leading Zimbabwe's bowling charge. Mohammad Kaif believes India should be aware of the Zimbabwe star's threat.

On his YouTube channel, he said, “It is not an easy thing to defeat Australia and then Sri Lanka in their home. The match against Sri Lanka was a sellout one as well. So, to play in front of that home ground, and on a slow pitch, where Pakistan struggled to chase 176, Zimbabwe chased down 179. Zimbabwe showed how to play on that pitch.

"Blessing Muzarabani is an exceptional bowler. He will be targeted by IPL franchises in the future. He bowls in every phase of the game, with the new ball and the old. He is six foot eight inches, he also has height. If the IPL Auction was held after the World Cup, and the way Muzarabani is bowling now, I can tell you with guarantee that he would have fetched at least 20 crores in the IPL Auction. He is unlucky that the IPL Auction is already done," he said of the in-form bowler."

India To Kickstart T20 World Cup Super 8s Stage Against South Africa

The top eight teams have been confirmed and two groups of four teams have already been decided. The first group of the Super Eights consists of India, Zimbabwe, West Indies and South Africa, while the 2nd Group includes Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England and New Zealand.

