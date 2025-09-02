India Warned To Avoid Same Kuldeep Yadav Mistake In Asia Cup: 'Would have Won The England Series 3-1'

India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Group A match, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium | Image: ANI

The upcoming Asia Cup 2025 will pose a new challenge for defending champions Team India. As the tournament will be played in the shortest format, Suryakumar Yadav and Co. will look to establish themselves as the best team on the Asian Contingent.

Kuldeep Yadav Has Been A Peripheral Figure For Team India

Kuldeep Yadav has been named in the Asia Cup squad, but the left-arm spinner's career trajectory has not been satisfactory. He didn't feature in a single match in England in the recently held five-match test series. The Delhi Capitals spinner had a number of defining spells in the T20 World Cup last year, followed by the Champions Trophy at the start of this year.

But he has continued to be a peripheral figure, and now Maninder Singh has made a huge statement on the bowler. In an interaction with India Today, the former Indian star cited that India would have won the England series 3-1 had he played in all the matches.

“If they had played Kuldeep in the Test matches in England, India would have won the series 3-1.

“Chasing 371 in the fourth innings, with the kind of bowlers you had, was always going to happen. But if you had Kuldeep Yadav in your side, I think in England we were selecting teams so that we don’t lose. If we were selecting the team to win, then Kuldeep Yadav would have played all five Test matches because there are not many of that breed in world cricket.”

India Will Start Their Asia Cup Journey On September 10

India will start their Asia Cup journey on September 10 against the UAE in Dubai. The Men In Blue will be looking to secure their second major title under Gautam Gambhir and this also happens to be the first tournament in the post-Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma era.