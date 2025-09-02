R Ashwin Shockingly Left Out Of SA20 Auction Players List Despite IPL Retirement: The Main Reason Explained

Chennai Super Kings R Ashwin plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders, at MA Chidambaram Stadium | Image: ANI

After announcing his retirement from the IPL, several doors would open up for R Ashwin, as he can now participate in several overseas franchise leagues.

The former off-spinning all-rounder for Team India would be a vital asset for teams that require a veteran strategist whose all-around capabilities have proved to be beneficial over the years.

Amid interest emerging from several overseas franchises, R Ashwin was absent from the SA20's player auction list, causing a tremendous stir.

Why Was R Ashwin Missing Out From SA20 Auction List? Reason Revealed

On a fine Wednesday morning on August 27, R Ashwin called time on his career in the Indian Premier League. The IPL retirement had opened multiple doors for the former Indian cricketer to explore by participating in overseas cricket leagues.

The SA20 was one of the cricket leagues where R Ashwin was speculated to participate. However, the former Indian cricketer was one of the key absentees from the players' list for the 2025 auction.

No Indian players were a part of the 541-player auction list for the upcoming SA20 season.

Speculations were rampant over R Ashwin's snub, as many believed his chances were affected due to the BCCI's one-year cooling-off policy. But that is not the case, as they had scrapped the rule after some players expressed their dissent.

According to Wisden, the key reason why R Ashwin's name was absent from the SA20 Players' List for auction is that he is prioritising his participation in the ILT20 auction.

The SA20 commences in the December window, while the ILT20 begins in January 2025. Given that both tournaments would happen at the same time, the 38-year-old has opted to prioritise the ILT20 to avoid any overlap.

R Ashwin Did Not Have A Fruitful Final Year In IPL 2025

R Ashwin returned to his home franchise, Chennai Super Kings, after being picked up for a whopping INR 9.75 Crore.

The veteran all-rounder returned to CSK after having a journeyman career in the cash-rich league, representing franchises like the Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Rising Pune Supergiants.

However, Ashwin did not have a standout season in terms of statistics in 2025. In the nine matches he played, the off-spinner took just seven wickets and conceded 293 runs throughout the tournament.