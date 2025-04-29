India Women Found In Breach Of ICC Code Of Conduct During Tri-Series Opener, Fine Imposed On Harmanpreet Kaur & Team

The Indian Women's Cricket Team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, was found in breach of an ICC Code of Conduct. During the Tri-Series Opener match against Sri Lanka, the Women in Blue were found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate. As a result, the entire team has been sanctioned for their action.

IND-W Penalized By ICC FOr Slow Over Rate

The Indian Women's Team, who are currently in action in Sri Lanka, have been penalized five per cent of their match fees from the opening match against Sri Lanka at Colombo on Sunday. Vanessa de Silva of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees sanctioned the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian Women's Cricket Team after Team India was found to be one over short of the required rate, even after accounting for applicable time allowance. The charge was levied by on-field umpires Nimali Perera, third umpire Lyndon Hannibal and fourth umpire Dedunu de Silva.

As per the ICC, "The fine is in line with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minimum over-rate violations. As per the regulations, teams are penalized 5% of their match fee for each over that is not completed in the allotted time."

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has taken responsibility for the offence, and no formal hearing would be required. They have also agreed to the formal sanction, and five percent will be deducted from their match fees effectively.

India Women Secure Dominant Finish In Tri-Series Opener

The Indian Women were utterly dominant against Sri Lanka during the Tri-Series opener clash at Colombo. The bowling unit featured Deepti Sharma taking two scalps while Sneh Rana picked a timely three-wicket haul to rattle the opposition. Shree Charani also bowled a solid spell and clinched two wickets. Arundhati Reddy also took a wicket to take the total count to eight, and two run-out dismissals restricted SL to 147 in 38 overs.