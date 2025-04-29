IPL 2025: Ravi Shastri Doesn't Want Unwanted Attention For Vaibhav Suryavanshi: 'He's Young, Just Let Him Play'

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been a revelation in IPL 2025. The Rajasthan Royals sensation brought up his maiden IPL hundred against the Gujarat Titans to script his name in the history books.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashed Second Fastest Hundred In IPL History

Suryavanshi became the youngest cricketer ever to smash a century in the shortest format and in the proceeding, kept Rajasthan's playoff hopes alive. His 35-ball hundred is also the second fastest in IPL history and he hit 7 fours and 11 sixes to thrash Shubman Gill's side at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

This was just his third match in the IPL, and he has already shown his capability to thrive in tricky situations. Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri heaped praises on the 14 year old but insisted the player should be away from all the noise.

On ICC Review, he said, “I think the first shot he ever played (against Lucknow), that would have taken everyone's breath away.

"But he's young, just let him play. I would say just let him play a bit because it's at that age, there's bound to be failure as well.

"It's how he handles failure, as people will come up with new things."

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Could Be Rajasthan Royals' Long Term Solution