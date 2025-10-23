Updated 23 October 2025 at 15:12 IST
ICC Women's World Cup 2025, IND-W vs NZ-W Live Updates And Score: Action Officially Commences In Navi Mumbai
It's a do-or-die match for Ind-W against NZ-W at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025! Get all the live scores and ball-by-ball updates as Harmanpreet Kaur's India Women fight to secure the final semi-final berth against Sophie Devine's New Zealand White Ferns in this massive knockout match in Navi Mumbai.
- Cricket
- 4 min read
IND-W vs NZ-W ICC World Cup 2025 Live Updates: A virtual quarterfinal is on the cards as tournament hosts India Women lock horns against the New Zealand Women in Navi Mumbai.
With Australia, England, and South Africa already securing their spots in the semifinals, only one place is up for grabs. This match will help determine the finalist of the knockout round, as the winner will be a step ahead in the race for the semis.
Expect a thrilling clash between the two sides as they have the capacity to deliver some off-the-hook surprises. It will be an exciting fixture which takes place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Live Blog
IND-W vs NZ-W ICC World Cup 2025 Live Updates: The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women are coming off consecutive setbacks. Their previous defeat at the hands of England-W was an eye-opener as they botched the lead with erratic shot selections. The Women in Blue are seeking their maiden ICC title win and are looking to not make any further errors.
Led by Sophie Devine, New Zealand too has had a turbulent time in the game, as their sole win was against Bangladesh Women, while the other two matches were washed out due to rain. They also suffered losses at the hands of South Africa and Australia, putting them in a concerning position.
Tonight's match will help determine who will gain the upper hand in the standings and secure their spot in the semifinals.
23 October 2025 at 15:12 IST
India-W vs New Zealand-W Live Updates And Score: Mair Returns, NZ Keeps It Quite And Tight | 3/0 (3 Overs)
India Women vs New Zealand Women Live: A firm delivery which nipped Rawal's knee pads, but it was away from the leg stump. The umpire was also uninterested despite their appeal.
A single picked up by Rawal, but another good spell by Rosemary Mair.
23 October 2025 at 15:09 IST
India-W vs New Zealand-W Live Updates And Score: Maiden over Off Jess Kerr | 0/0 (2 Overs)
India Women vs New Zealand Women Live: NZ have a tight fielding setup as Jess Kerr bowls. Clinical spell as she bowls a maiden. Indian batters get to step up and deliver.
Advertisement
23 October 2025 at 15:05 IST
India-W vs New Zealand-W Live Updates And Score: A Couple Off The First Over | 2/0 (1 Over)
India Women vs New Zealand Women Live: Rosemary Mair bowled a fine spell, but India managed to steal two runs in the final ball, courtesy of Harleen. Leg Bye is also called by the umpire.
Advertisement
23 October 2025 at 14:37 IST
India-W vs New Zealand-W Live Updates And Score: India Women's Playing XI
India Women vs New Zealand Women Live: India Women's Playing XI: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur
23 October 2025 at 14:36 IST
India-W vs New Zealand-W Live Updates And Score: New Zealand Playing XI
India Women vs New Zealand Women Live: New Zealand Women's Playing XI: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson
23 October 2025 at 14:35 IST
India-W vs New Zealand-W Live Updates And Score: India Women Name One Change In Playing XI
India Women vs New Zealand Women Live: Jemimah Rodrigues will be stepping in place of Amanjot Singh in the Indian Women's Playing XI against the White Ferns.
23 October 2025 at 14:33 IST
India-W vs New Zealand-W Live Updates And Score: New Zealand Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First
India Women vs New Zealand Women Live: New Zealand have won the toss, and captain Sophie Devine has opted to bowl first.
23 October 2025 at 14:29 IST
India-W vs New Zealand-W Live Updates And Score: Almost Time For The Toss
India Women vs New Zealand Women Live: Both skippers are spotted together as less than five minutes are left for the toss.
23 October 2025 at 14:28 IST
India-W vs New Zealand-W Live Updates And Score: Pitch Report
India Women vs New Zealand Women Live: DY Patil has historically favoured the batters early on. But as the match goes on, it could favour spin bowlers. Expect a high-scoring match, if rain does not play any spoilsport.
23 October 2025 at 14:23 IST
India-W vs New Zealand-W Live Updates And Score: India Women Needs To Avoid Any Batting Collapses
India Women vs New Zealand Women Live: India Women need to tame their biggest threat: a batting collapse. Avoiding erratic shots and focusing on building a partnership would be critical for them in the virtual quarterfinal clash.
23 October 2025 at 14:11 IST
India-W vs New Zealand-W Live Updates And Score: Rain May Play Spoilsport!
India Women vs New Zealand Women Live: The IMD has predicted that the India Women vs New Zealand Women could be affected by rain, as rain showers and thunderstorms are predicted to take over by evening and night.
23 October 2025 at 14:09 IST
India-W vs New Zealand-W Live Updates And Score: How To Watch The Match Live?
India Women vs New Zealand Women Live: Fans in India can watch the match live on JioHotstar with an active subscription.
The live telecast will be made available on the Star Sports Network.
23 October 2025 at 14:06 IST
India-W vs New Zealand-W Live Updates And Score: Pressure On India Women To Deliver
India Women vs New Zealand Women Live: With the virtual quarterfinal closing in, all eyes would be on the Indian Women to stand up and deliver in such a high-pressure situation. Their recent loss to England Women will be a wake-up call.
23 October 2025 at 13:39 IST
India-W vs New Zealand-W Live Updates And Score: Massive Clash In The Cards
India Women vs New Zealand Women Live: India Women are looking to avoid the mistakes they have made in the previous matches to avoid a fourth consecutive loss in the Women's CWC 2025.
23 October 2025 at 13:30 IST
India-W vs New Zealand-W Live Updates And Score: Hello and Welcome!
India Women vs New Zealand Women Live: Welcome to our live coverage of the India Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match.
This is a simple equation: win and you're almost certainly in the semi-finals. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and the host nation must shake off recent setbacks to overpower Sophie Devine's strong New Zealand side. Get all the live updates and scores as the two teams battle it out for survival at the DY Patil Stadium.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 23 October 2025 at 13:35 IST