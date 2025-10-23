ICC Women's World Cup 2025, IND-W vs NZ-W Live Updates And Score: Action Officially Commences In Navi Mumbai

Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophie Devine | Image: X/@BCCIWomen

IND-W vs NZ-W ICC World Cup 2025 Live Updates: A virtual quarterfinal is on the cards as tournament hosts India Women lock horns against the New Zealand Women in Navi Mumbai.

With Australia, England, and South Africa already securing their spots in the semifinals, only one place is up for grabs. This match will help determine the finalist of the knockout round, as the winner will be a step ahead in the race for the semis.

Expect a thrilling clash between the two sides as they have the capacity to deliver some off-the-hook surprises. It will be an exciting fixture which takes place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.