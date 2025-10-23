Rain Threat Looms Over India-W vs New Zealand-W Women's World Cup Clash; Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast Causes Concern

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur leaves the field after their loss in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against Australia at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam | Image: AP

The Women's World Cup match between India Women and New Zealand Women at the DY Patil Stadium has become a virtual knockout fixture. The winner will be a step ahead in the race to become a semifinalist, while the other will be out of contention.

However, the weather forecast in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, could be troublesome for both sides as there might be rain pouring in the latter part of the match.

Rain Threat Looms Large In Navi Mumbai During India-W vs New Zealand-W Clash

Team India Women is entering the match with three consecutive defeats, and New Zealand too did not have luck on their side, as their sole win is against Bangladesh-W. Two of their matches were washed out, while they suffered defeats at the hands of South Africa and Australia.

New Zealand is fifth in the Women's World Cup standings, while the hosts India are a spot ahead in fourth place.

It is a warm afternoon in Navi Mumbai, but rain could be pouring in by evening and night. AccuWeather's hourly weather prediction has displayed a 51% chance by 08:00 PM IST, which increases to 54% by 10-00 PM IST. Thunderstorms are also predicted to happen at that time.

