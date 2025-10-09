India Women vs South Africa Women ICC World Cup 2025 Live Score & Updates: Rain Forces Delayed Start In Vizag
India Women vs South Africa, ICC World Cup 2025 Live Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur's India are currently undefeated in the ongoing 2025 edition of the women's World Cup. India are on the second spot of the Women's World Cup points table with four points from their last two games and with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.515. India will now face South Africa, who defeated New Zealand by six wickets and are in very high spirits. The game will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
Stay tuned for key moments, highlights live score and ball-by-ball updates of the IND vs SA Women’s World Cup 2025 match.
Live Blog
India Women vs South Africa, ICC World Cup 2025 Live Updates: India Women's Cricket Team haven't had the perfect start, but they have won all of their matches in the ICC Women's World Cup so far. This is a golden opportunity for Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. to end their prolonged title drought on home soil.
9 October 2025 at 14:35 IST
India Women vs South Africa, ICC World Cup 2025 Live Updates: Covers are coming off
The ground staff has removed the pitch cover and an inspection is scheduled for 2:45 PM IST.
Check the Vizag Weather Forecast here.
9 October 2025 at 13:54 IST
India Women vs South Africa Women, ICC World Cup 2025 Live Updates: "Rain Rain Go Away"
Rain has started to pour heavily, and if it continues, we might see a delay in the toss and match proceedings.
9 October 2025 at 13:43 IST
India Women vs South Africa Women, ICC World Cup 2025 Live Updates: Will rain play a spoilsport?
Rain has been a daily routine in Vizag for the past few days, and it is expected to derail the India vs South Africa game. A heavy shower is anticipated during the toss time, which is 3 PM in Vizag.
9 October 2025 at 13:40 IST
India Women vs South Africa Women, ICC World Cup 2025 Live Updates: Tough Proteas challenge for Women In Blue
India won't have a walk in the park when they face the Proteas in an ICC Women's World Cup encounter in Vizag on Thursday.