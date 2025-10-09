India Women vs South Africa Women ICC World Cup 2025 Live Score & Updates: Rain Forces Delayed Start In Vizag

IND W vs SA W Live Score | Image: BCCiWomen/X

India Women vs South Africa, ICC World Cup 2025 Live Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur's India are currently undefeated in the ongoing 2025 edition of the women's World Cup. India are on the second spot of the Women's World Cup points table with four points from their last two games and with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.515. India will now face South Africa, who defeated New Zealand by six wickets and are in very high spirits. The game will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.



Stay tuned for key moments, highlights live score and ball-by-ball updates of the IND vs SA Women’s World Cup 2025 match.