Vizag Weather Update, India-South Africa Women's World Cup: Forecast Indicates Delayed Start; High Chances Of Rain Playing Spoilsport

Much will be at stake when India will host South Africa in a crucial ICC Women's World Cup encounter in Vizag on Thursday. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. haven't been at their best in the tournament and the Proteas challenge will definitely test their mettle in this cricketing extravaganza.

Vizag Weather Forecast For Thursday

The Women In Blue will be adamant to put up a convincing display on home soil in order to end Australia's monopoly win women's cricket. But before that, they will have to fight it out with the weather god, as it seems.

There is an orange alert in the city of Vizag, and as per Accuweather, there is a 75% probability of thunderstorms during the day. It has already started pouring pretty consistently in Vizag,and the entire ground has to be covered.

The sky remains overcast and it seems rain could play a spoilsport in Vizag. Both sides are coming off a win and it will be an even contest, although the hosts will have a definite advantage having played in Vizag for a number of times.