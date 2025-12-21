India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND W vs SL W 1st T20I Match Live In India?

Harmanpreet Kaur in action in the T20Is | Image: ANI

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will lock horns with Chamari Athapaththu's Sri Lanka in the upcoming first Women's T20I match of the series, at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, on Sunday, December 21.

The match between India and Sri Lanka will kick off at 7 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

India will play a five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, which will kick off on Sunday, December 21. Visakhapatnam will also host the second T20I match of the series on Tuesday, December 23.

The third match will be played on Friday, December 26, at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The fourth and fifth matches of the T20I series will be played on December 28 and December 30, respectively. The final two matches will also be played in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Women in Blue have included ODI World Cup winning players Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma have also been included in the squad. Meanwhile, Vaishnavi Sharma and G. Kamalini are likely to make their debut for the Indian Women's Cricket Team. On the other hand, Chamari Athapaththu will captain the Sri Lankan side.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I Live Streaming & Live TV Details

When will the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I match be played?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I match will be played on Sunday, December 21.

What time will the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I match get underway?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I match will get underway at 7 PM IST.

Where will the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I match be played?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I will take place at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I match in India?

The live TV telecast of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I match will be live televised in India on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I match in India?

The live streaming of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

India Women's Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (Wk), Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, G Kamalini.