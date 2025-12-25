India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND W vs SL W 3rd T20I Match Live In India?

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India will play against Chamari Athapaththu's Sri Lanka in the third T20I match of the five-game series at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday, December 26.

The third Women's T20I match of the series between India and Sri Lanka will kick off at 7 PM IST. Meanwhile, the toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Currently, the Women in Blue are enjoying a strong 2-0 lead over Sri Lanka in the five-match T20I series. In the upcoming fixture, India will be aiming to clinch a win and seal the series.

Advertisement

India had a strong start to the series after sealing a dominating eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka on December 21. In the first T20I match, Jemimah Rodrigues was named the 'Player of the Match' following her unbeaten 69-run knock from 44 balls at a strike rate of 156.82. She hammered 10 fours during her time on the crease.

In the second T20I match, India clinched a seven-wicket win over the visitors on December 23. In the second game, Shafali Verma received the 'Player of the Match' award following her unbeaten 69-run knock from 34 balls at a strike rate of 202.94. She scored 11 fours and 1 six during her time on the crease in the second innings.

Advertisement

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd T20I Live Streaming & Live TV Details

When will the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd T20I match be played?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd T20I match will be played on Friday, December 26.

What time will the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd T20I match get underway?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd T20I match will get underway at 7 PM IST.

Where will the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd T20I match be played?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd T20I will take place at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd T20I match in India?

The live TV telecast of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd T20I match will be live televised in India on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd T20I match in India?

The live streaming of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd T20I match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Sri Lanka Women's Squad: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (C), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana (Wk), Shashini Gimhani, Kawya Kavindi, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Malsha Shehani, Imesha Dulani, Rashmika Sewwandi, Nimesha Madushani.