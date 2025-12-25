IND W vs SL W: Sensational Spinner Deepti Sharma On The Verge Of Historic Milestone During 3rd T20I In Trivandrum

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India will square off against Chamari Athapaththu's Sri Lanka in the upcoming third T20I match of the series, at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday, December 26.

The Women in Blue have already taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, after winning the first two games in Visakhapatnam. Team India are now aiming to clinch the series after winning the upcoming fixture. The Women in Blue started the series with a dominating eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first T20I match. India maintained their consistency and went on to clinch a seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the second T20I match of the series.

Deepti Sharma Aims Huge Milestone In Women's T20Is

In the upcoming fixture of the series, star India all-rounder Deepti Sharma will be aiming for a historic milestone. Deepti is just four wickets behind to become the highest wicket-taker in Women's T20Is.

Currently, Australia's Megan Schutt hold the top spot with 151 wickets from 123 T20I matches and 122 innings, at an economy rate of 6.40 and a bowling average of 17.70. She has delivered 10 maiden overs in the 20-over format for the Aussies.

On the other hand, Deepti Sharma played 130 T20I games and 127 innings, claiming 148 wickets at an economy rate of 6.11 and a bowling average of 18.99. The Indian all-rounder has delivered 13 maiden overs in the Women's T20Is. If Deepti Sharma picks up four wickets in the upcoming game, the Indian will dethrone Megan Schutt and secure the top spot.

Deepti Sharma's Numbers In Ongoing T20I Series Against Sri Lanka

In the ongoing five-match series, Deepti Sharma has played one match and picked up just one wicket at a bowling average of 20.00.