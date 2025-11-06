India Women's Team Meets President Droupadi Murmu, Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Presents A Signed Jersey

President Droupadi Murmu met the championship-winning Indian Women's cricket team on Thursday. The President of India hosted the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

Team India is coming off a historic triumph to become the world champions for the first time.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Women in Blue defeated South Africa-W in the summit clash in Navi Mumbai, with the Indian skipper completing the match-winning grab to become the undisputed world champions.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women Meet President Murmu At Rashtrapati Bhavan

The World Championship-winning Indian women's cricket team met Droupadi Murmu, the president of India, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur presented a signed jersey to the President of India. The jersey was signed by all the players who were a part of India's World Cup-winning campaign.

President Murmu congratulated the team on their achievement and said that they have now become role models for the younger generation.

"Members of the Indian Women Cricket team, winner of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"The President congratulated the team and said that they have created history and have become role models for younger generation. She said that this team reflects India. They represent different regions, different social backgrounds, different circumstances but they are one Team — India," the President’s Secretariat wrote on 'X'.

Indian Women's Cricket Team Also Meets PM Narendra Modi

Before they met with the President of India, the Indian Women's cricket team met Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, at his official residence at 7, LKM.

The Indian prime minister had some hearty interaction with the championship-winning Indian women's side. Some laughs also echoed through the room when Harleen Deol asked the PM about his skin care routine.

During the photo session, PM Modi made a classy gesture by not touching the trophy. It was held by the team's leadership duo, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana.

The PM's gesture would remind one of the time when the Indian Men's team visited him at his residence. Instead of holding the T20 World Cup title, he held the hands of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid's hands during the photo session.