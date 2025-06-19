Indian Captain Shubman Gill Disregards IPL, Picks Test Series Win In England Over Winning Cash Rich T20 Tournament

The Indian Cricket Team are currently in England as they are all set to play a five match Test series against England from 20th June onwards. The Indian Test team will be led by batter Shubman Gill who was recently appointed as India's newest Test captain following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The series in England also marks the start of India's campaign in the new cycle of the World Test Championship. The series in England comes right after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League and now the newest Indian Test captain has given a massive statement on the tournament.

Gill Puts Winning Test Series In ENG Over Winning IPL

Shubman Gill ahead of the start of the Test series in England in a press conference stated that winning a Test series in SENA countries is a much bigger thing than winning the IPL. In the press conference, he also stated that as a Test captain you only get to tour England two or three times whereas the IPL takes place every year.

“Definitely the test series, in my opinion. You know, you don't get many opportunities as a captain to be able to come to England. Maybe two, if you are the best of your generation, maybe three and IPL comes every year and you get to go have a crack at it every year. So in (0:36) my opinion, winning a test series in England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa are bigger,” said Shubman Gill in the press conference.

Young Indian Team Looking To Cause Upset In England