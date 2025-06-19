Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • Indian Captain Shubman Gill Disregards IPL, Picks Test Series Win In England Over Winning Cash Rich T20 Tournament

Updated 19 June 2025 at 19:02 IST

Indian Captain Shubman Gill Disregards IPL, Picks Test Series Win In England Over Winning Cash Rich T20 Tournament

The India vs England Test series starts on June 20, 2025 and the series opener will be played in Headingly. The England series will kickstart India's WTC 2027 campaign.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Shubman Gill on IPL
Shubman Gill on IPL | Image: PTI

The Indian Cricket Team are currently in England as they are all set to play a five match Test series against England from 20th June onwards. The Indian Test team will be led by batter Shubman Gill who was recently appointed as India's newest Test captain following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The series in England also marks the start of India's campaign in the new cycle of the World Test Championship. The series in England comes right after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League and now the newest Indian Test captain has given a massive statement on the tournament. 

Gill Puts Winning Test Series In ENG Over Winning IPL 

Shubman Gill ahead of the start of the Test series in England in a press conference stated that winning a Test series in SENA countries is a much bigger thing than winning the IPL. In the press conference, he also stated that as a Test captain you only get to tour England two or three times whereas the IPL takes place every year. 

“Definitely the test series, in my opinion. You know, you don't get many opportunities as a captain to be able to come to England. Maybe two, if you are the best of your generation, maybe three and IPL comes every year and you get to go have a crack at it every year. So in (0:36) my opinion, winning a test series in England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa are bigger,” said Shubman Gill in the press conference. 

ALSO READ | 'You Are Not Mentally Fresh': England Legend Indirectly Blames The BCCI For Virat Kohli's Sudden Test Retirement Ahead Of England Series

Young Indian Team Looking To Cause Upset In England 

A young Indian team is currently in England for the five match Test series. With Shubman Gill leading a young and most inexperienced side, India go into the series as underdogs against Ben Stokes and his England side. With the series taking place away from home, India will be looking to get a good start to their WTC campaign for the new cycle from 2025-2027 and recover from the disappointing end of the previous cycle where India had missed out on the WTC final after back to back series losses against New Zealand and Australia. 

ALSO READ | IND vs ENG 1st Test: Net Session Goes Wrong For Star Batter, Concern Starts To Mount For Team India Ahead of Headingley Test

Published 19 June 2025 at 19:02 IST