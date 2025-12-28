Indian Cricket To Go Through 'Tectonic Changes' in 2026? Course Correction In Red Ball Format On The Cards For BCCI: Report

A mixed bag of emotions and results, this is how 2025 has turned out to be for Indian cricket. A year of transition, a year of massive highs, but also a year of lows. The ongoing year can be split into two halves for the 'men in blue', one half is the white ball format in which India had massive success with the Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup win. The other half, the red ball format in which India are struggling.

India have played a total of 10 Test matches this year, out of which they have managed to win only four. In the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, India are currently at the sixth spot with a PCT of 48.15.

VVS Laxman Approached For Red Ball Coaching: Report

It is an open secret that India need to do something about their red ball cricket which hasn't quite lived up to its promise in the past few matches. There might be an argument that India played out a 1-1 draw against England in an away series, but two home whitewashes against New Zealand and South Africa in a span of 13 months is something that calls for a course correction in red ball cricket.

According to a report in the PTI, someone from the BCCI had informally approached VVS Laxman regarding his interest in coaching the Indian Test team. The report also states that the ex-India player is happy being the 'Head of Cricket' at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. India have only nine Test matches left in their ongoing WTC cycle and they need to win at least seven out of them to give themselves the best chance of qualifying for the summit clash.

