'He Has Become A Little Timid': Indian Legend Mohammad Kaif Raises Question Marks On KL Rahul's Intent Heading Into IPL 2025 Restart

The Indian Premier League in the 2025 season has seen an intense fight for a spot in the playoffs. One of the contenders since the start of the season was Delhi Capitals as they were in terrific form with KL Rahul leading the charge with his bat and explosive batting. However KL Rahul's form has seen a massive dip as he has lost his aggressive ways and Delhi Capitals have gone on a losing streak as they lost back to back matches. With these losses, Delhi Capitals chances of making the playoffs have also taken a big hit.

Mohammed Kaif Slams KL Rahul After DC's Poor Run In IPL 2025

As KL Rahul and Delhi Capitals seem to have lost their form and intent, former Indian player and legend Mohammed Kaif slammed KL Rahul for his intent going into matches for Delhi Capitals. During a discussion with Star Sports, Kaif was asked about KL Rahul where he revealed that KL Rahul could regain his form if he batted up the order.

"He has opened throughout his life, but when he came here, he played at No. 4. I feel more than the number, you need to talk about his intent. He played an aggressive brand of cricket at the start. However, when he reached Delhi, the pitch was slightly slow, and I am unable to understand what happened.

“He was scoring at a run-a-ball. He has left captaincy, and he has been asked to express himself. We want to see that in the upcoming matches because he has gone into his shell slightly. I feel he has become a little timid in the last few innings. He played extremely slow in Delhi,” said Mohammed Kaif in the discussion with Star Sports.

Delhi Capitals Chances Of Making It Into Playoffs Shaken