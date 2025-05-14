Mumbai Indians' Bowling Attack To Get Massive Amplification As Trent Boult Set To Join MI Ahead Of IPL 2025 Resumption

IPL 2025: The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will resume on Saturday, May 17th, after being suspended for a brief period of time. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a statement and announced that the updated schedule of the cash-rich tournament will include 'two double-headers' on two Sundays.

The cricket administrative board revealed that the remaining 17 matches will be played across six venues in Mumbai, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Jaipur, and Bengaluru. However, the venues for the IPL 2025 Playoffs will be announced soon.

BCCI also announced the schedule of the IPL 2025 Playoffs. The Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be scheduled on May 29th and May 30th, respectively. Meanwhile, Qualifier 2 and the Final clash of the cash-rich tournament will be played on June 1st and June 3rd.

"A total of 17 matches will be played across 6 venues, starting May 17, 2025, and culminating in the final on June 3, 2025. The revised schedule includes two double-headers, which will be played on two Sundays," BCCI stated.

Trent Boult Set To Play Remainder Matches Of IPL 2025

As there are only a few days left before the resumption of the IPL 2025, New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult has decided to take part in the remainder matches of the extravagant tournament, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Trent Boult's Stats In IPL

During the IPL 2025 mega-auction, MI roped in Boult for a price of Rs 12.5 crore. The Kiwi pacer has played 12 matches in the 18th season of the IPL, picking up 18 wickets at an economy rate of 8.49.

The report from ESPNcricinfo added that the rescheduling of the IPL 2025 will effect the five-time champions as they are yet to receive a confirmation on the availability of three of their first-choice foreigners players, South African cricketers Ryan Rickelton, Corbin Bosch and England all-rounder Will Jacks.