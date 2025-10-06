Indian Players Poised To Feature In Lanka Premier League For The First Time, LPL 2025 To Kick Off In December

Lanka Premier League 2025: The 2025 edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) is set to begin on December 1, with a remarkable change in the franchise league.

Indian Players Set To Take Part In LPL 2025

For the first time in the history of the Lanka Premier League, Indian cricketers are set to play in the 2025 season of the T20 tournament.

"For the very first time, Indian cricketers are expected to join the action; their names will be revealed soon, adding a whole new level of excitement for fans across the region," a press release stated.

The sixth edition of the Lanka Premier League will kickstart on December 1. A total of 24 matches will be played in the T20 tournament, which includes 20 league games and four knockout fixtures.

A total of three venues have been fixed to host the LPL 2025 matches, which include R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, and Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla.

The tournament director, Samantha Dodanwela, hoped that in the upcoming season, the players would gain maximum exposure.

"The timing of this edition has been carefully chosen to ensure that players gain maximum exposure and high-quality match practice in the lead-up to a global cricketing year. Over the seasons, the LPL has emerged as a breeding ground for fresh talent, with several youngsters making their mark alongside international stars. This year too, we believe the league will throw up exciting new names who can go on to spring surprises on the world stage ahead of the World Cup," Samantha Dodanwela said as quoted in the press release.

Here's How Finalists Of LPL 2025 Will Be Decided

A total of five franchises will be taking part in the LPL 2025, with teams taking each other twice during the league fixtures. During the round-robin stage, the top four teams will qualify for the knockout stage.