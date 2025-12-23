Virat Kohli Set to Join Sachin Tendulkar in Elite Domestic List During Delhi-Andhra VHT Game

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Spotlight will firmly be on Virat Kohli when he makes a long-awaited return to Vijay Hazare Trophy. Kohli would turn up for Delhi as they get ready to take on Andhra in the VHT opener in Bengaluru. Kohli, who only features in ODIs now, has been in ominous touch in the 50-over format. When Delhi take on Andhra, Kohli would be on the verge of a milestone. Amid much speculation over Kohli's availability, Delhi coach Sarandeep Singh has confirmed the former India captain would play.

Kohli on Verge of BIG Feat

Kohli is a solitary run away from joining batting legend Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli has amassed 15999 runs and needs only a single run to breach the 16000-run mark in List-A cricket - a milestone only crossed by Tendulkar. With 21999 runs in 538 outings, Tendulkar is on top of the tree, he is followed by Kohli - who has amassed 15999 runs in 329 innings. After Kohli, there is Rohit Sharma, Sourav Ganguly and finally Shikhar Dhawan - who make the top-5.

Most runs in List-A cricket (Indian batters)

Sachin Tendulkar - 21999 runs in 538 innings

Virat Kohli - 15999 runs in 329 innings

Rohit Sharma - 13758 runs 338 innings

Sourav Ganguly - 15622 runs in 421 innings

Shikhar Dhawan - 12074 runs in 298 innings

Delhi would ideally love to get their VHT campaign off to a winning start against Andhra. It will not be easy for Delhi as Andhra are a formidable unit. A mouthwatering clash is expected.