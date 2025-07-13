Kevin Pietersen Delivers Unfiltered Take On The Shubman Gill-Zak Crawley Incident At Lord’s: 'Test Cricket Needs Needle'

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Kevin Pietersen, one of England's greatest batters, believes the Shubman Gill-Zak Crawley flare-up at Lord's is needed to dish some spice in test cricket. He expressed that finger-pointing is required to intensify the remaining days of play, as it would make it entertaining to watch.

Kevin Pietersen Loved It When Tempers Flared At Lord's

Tensions built up in the final few overs of day three action between India and England at Lord's. England put their time-wasting tactics to use to avoid two overs of play, leaving India frustrated. Players like Karun Nair and Jasprit Bumrah were fuming over the delay caused by the English openers. Even skipper Shubman Gill charged up and hurled some tough words towards Zak Crawley, which added a lot of spice before ending the game.

Kevin Pietersen issued his verdict on the situation, stating that test cricket needs to have some aggression and finger-pointing to make it action-packed in the remaining days. The former English cricketer added that he loves it when tempers flare up, as it is entertaining.

"Test cricket needs needle. Finger pointing and a little bit of aggression is the perfect recipe to dish up an action packed today and tomorrow. When tempers flare and actions boil over, it’s entertaining and I LOVE IT!" Kevin Pietersen stated on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

Action-Packed Day 3 Between IND & ENG Adds Intrigue For Day Four

After England scored 387 against India in the first innings, the Shubman Gill-led side came out to bat with intent. While focusing on building partnerships, the visitors levelled the score before being entirely dismissed, adding a lot of intrigue on day three.