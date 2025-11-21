Updated 21 November 2025 at 10:40 IST
'Injured' Shubman Gill Leaves For Mumbai After Being Released From Team India Squad Ahead of 2nd Test in Guwahati: REPORT
Ind vs SA: Shubman Gill has been released from the Indian team ahead of the second Test in Guwahati.
Ind vs SA: Captain Shubman Gill has been released from the Indian team ahead of the 2nd Test against South Africa in Guwahati. Gill traveled with the team from Kolkata to Guwahati and multiple reports claimed he would be there to boost the morale of the players, but that does not seem to be the case now. As per a report in TOI, Gill has already left for Mumbai from Guwahati. Earlier, it was reported that a final call would be taken on November 21 after a fitness test.
As per the TOI report, Gill is headed to Mumbai to consult a specialist there. He picked up a freak neck injury during the first Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Off the third ball he played, he swept it for a boundary and then immediately called for medical attention. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital where he spent a night.
