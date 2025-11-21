'Injured' Shubman Gill Leaves For Mumbai After Being Released From Team India Squad Ahead of 2nd Test in Guwahati: REPORT

Ind vs SA: Captain Shubman Gill has been released from the Indian team ahead of the 2nd Test against South Africa in Guwahati. Gill traveled with the team from Kolkata to Guwahati and multiple reports claimed he would be there to boost the morale of the players, but that does not seem to be the case now. As per a report in TOI, Gill has already left for Mumbai from Guwahati. Earlier, it was reported that a final call would be taken on November 21 after a fitness test.