Updated 20 November 2025 at 15:52 IST
Ex-India Opener Advocates Moving Sai Sudharsan To Number Three spot Amid Uncertainty Over Shubman Gill
Aakash Chopra urges India to back Sai Sudharsan at No.3 in the Guwahati Test, citing his temperament and past success, as Shubman Gill’s injury leaves the team seeking stability in the batting order.
- Cricket
- 3 min read
Show Quick Read
Former India opener Aakash Chopra has called for Sai Sudharsan to feature in the number three spot for the Men in Blue in the Guwahati Test.
Amid uncertainty over captain Shubman Gill due to a neck injury, the team needs to figure out an ideal playing XI for the must-win clash against South Africa.
In the Kolkata Test, India made a surprising change by incorporating Washington Sundar in the playing XI. The all-rounder performed quite well by posting 29 and 31 runs in both innings for India.
However, benching Sai Sudharsan did not settle well among fans as India went on to lose the first Test after falling 30 runs short.
Advertisement
Former Opener Wants Sai Sudharsan Slotting in at Three
Aakash Chopra emphasised that Sai Sudharsan has fulfilled his worth in the number three spot by scoring 87 in the Delhi Test against the West Indies.
The third batting spot holds clinical significance, and Chopra wants the Indian cricket team to prioritise appointing a specialist batter in the role in red-ball cricket. He highlighted that Sai has the temperament to bat for long and can also bat well and score runs on the scoreboard.
Advertisement
"So, you would want to continue with him (Sudharsan) and see where he goes because when you are looking at number 3, a very important batting position in Tests, you need to first prioritise the batting capabilities and not just the skill but also the temperament and also the patience and the ability to bat and be there for longer period of time," Aakash Chopra said on JioStar.
Also Read: England Captain Ben Stokes Hungry To Make His Mark On Eve Of Ashes Tests Kickoff In Perth: 'Write Our Own History'
Sai Sudharsan was benched in the first Test match against South Africa, with Axar Patel replacing him in the Playing XI. Washington Sundar batted in a different capacity in the Kolkata Test.
Shubman Gill Reportedly Ruled Out Of Guwahati Test
India's injury issues hit a new high as Test captain Shubman Gill is expected to miss out on the second match of the series. Following the neck injury in the Kolkata Test, Gill hasn't been at his best in terms of health and was also admitted to the hospital.
According to ESPNCricinfo, Gill remains at risk of aggravating neck spasms if he plays and has been advised to rest more. In his absence, Rishabh Pant will stand in as the captain for the second Test match.
Shubman Gil's neck issue may affect his availability for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa if he fails to make a turnaround in terms of health.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 20 November 2025 at 15:52 IST