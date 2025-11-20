Ex-India Opener Advocates Moving Sai Sudharsan To Number Three spot Amid Uncertainty Over Shubman Gill

Yashasvi Jaiswal congratulates Sai Sudharsan on completing fifty runs on the first day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi | Image: AP

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has called for Sai Sudharsan to feature in the number three spot for the Men in Blue in the Guwahati Test.

Amid uncertainty over captain Shubman Gill due to a neck injury, the team needs to figure out an ideal playing XI for the must-win clash against South Africa.

In the Kolkata Test, India made a surprising change by incorporating Washington Sundar in the playing XI. The all-rounder performed quite well by posting 29 and 31 runs in both innings for India.

However, benching Sai Sudharsan did not settle well among fans as India went on to lose the first Test after falling 30 runs short.

Advertisement

Former Opener Wants Sai Sudharsan Slotting in at Three

Aakash Chopra emphasised that Sai Sudharsan has fulfilled his worth in the number three spot by scoring 87 in the Delhi Test against the West Indies.

The third batting spot holds clinical significance, and Chopra wants the Indian cricket team to prioritise appointing a specialist batter in the role in red-ball cricket. He highlighted that Sai has the temperament to bat for long and can also bat well and score runs on the scoreboard.

Advertisement

"So, you would want to continue with him (Sudharsan) and see where he goes because when you are looking at number 3, a very important batting position in Tests, you need to first prioritise the batting capabilities and not just the skill but also the temperament and also the patience and the ability to bat and be there for longer period of time," Aakash Chopra said on JioStar.

Sai Sudharsan was benched in the first Test match against South Africa, with Axar Patel replacing him in the Playing XI. Washington Sundar batted in a different capacity in the Kolkata Test.

Shubman Gill Reportedly Ruled Out Of Guwahati Test

India's injury issues hit a new high as Test captain Shubman Gill is expected to miss out on the second match of the series. Following the neck injury in the Kolkata Test, Gill hasn't been at his best in terms of health and was also admitted to the hospital.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Gill remains at risk of aggravating neck spasms if he plays and has been advised to rest more. In his absence, Rishabh Pant will stand in as the captain for the second Test match.