ICC Breaks New Ground; Unveils First-Ever All-Female Officiating Panel For Women's ODI World Cup 2025

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled an all-female match official panel for the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup 2025. It is the first time that such a feat has been achieved in the history of the Women's Cricket World Cup.

The upcoming Women's CWC 2025 has already made history after the ICC rolled out record prices for match tickets in a pre-sale window. The cricket council continues to put the spotlight on the upcoming women's cricketing extravaganza.

ICC Unveils First-Ever All-Women's Officiating Panel For Women's CWC 2025

The ICC has announced a group of 14 umpires who will be present in India and Sri Lanka to officiate the Women's CWC action. Among them are veterans Claire Polosak, Jacqueline Williams and Sue Redfern, who will make their third appearance in the Women's World Cup.

Umpires Lauren Agenbag and Kim Cotton are making their second World Cup appearance. Their previous World Cup appearance was in 2022 in New Zealand.

The ICC's four-woman match referee panel consists of Trudy Anderson, Shandré Fritz, GS Lakshmi, and Michell Pereira. Their experience in the role would be key during critical judgments during matches.

Check Out The ICC Panel of Match Officials

Match Referees: Trudy Anderson, Shandré Fritz, GS Lakshmi, Michell Pereira.

Umpires: Lauren Agenbag, Candace la Borde, Kim Cotton, Sarah Dambanevana, Shathira Jakir Jesy, Kerrin Klaste, Janani N, Nimali Perera, Claire Polosak, Vrinda Rathi, Sue Redfern, Eloise Sheridan, Gayathri Venugopalan, Jacqueline Williams.

ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Aims For More Historic Stories Down the Road

ICC Chairperson Jay Shah has played a key role in promoting women's cricket globally and envisions that the all-female match official panel will create several more success stories in the future.

“This marks a defining moment in the journey of women’s cricket, one that we hope will pave the way for many more trailblazing stories across all facets of the sport.

"The inclusion of an all-women panel of match officials is not only a major milestone but also a powerful reflection of the ICC’s unwavering commitment to advancing gender equity across cricket," the ICC chairperson said, according to a statement.